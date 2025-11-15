Girl Received Special Chocolates As A Birthday Gift From A Friend And Refused To Share Them With Her Mom, So Her Parents Are Calling Her Selfish

When it comes to chocolates given as a gift, would you share them with your parents?

This girl received a thoughtful birthday present from a friend.

Her mother asked her to share, but she refused.

So now, her parents are calling her selfish.

Do you agree? Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for refusing to share my birthday gift? I recently received a bunch of chocolate for my birthday from one of my friends. The chocolate was a thoughtful gift that was carved into my favorite animals. When I came home that day, I told my parents that my friend had given me chocolate for my birthday. When my mom asked me to share, I refused and told her it was a birthday gift for me.

This girl’s mother commented that kids these days are becoming selfish.

She then went on about how kids these days are selfish. And that when she was a kid, she always thought about her parents when she received something. She said it made her feel sad that I wouldn’t share. And that I don’t care about anyone.

Her dad also agreed that there was no excuse not to share her chocolates with her mom.

When I asked my friend about the situation, she said that she bought the gift for me and not for my parents. When I showed my mom the text, she started laughing at the fact I would ask my friend. She then told my dad about it. When I explained to my dad that it was a birthday gift, he said that was no excuse. I feel really bad now.

You don’t always have to share everything with your parents.

