Girlfriend Dragged Her Boyfriend On An Evening Walk, So Her Petty Boyfriend Took Her The Long Way And Accidentally Made It The Best Walk Ever

Every relationship has its moments of playful payback, but sometimes the joke backfires in the best way.

When one woman’s boyfriend tried to make her “regret” suggesting an evening walk, he ended up giving her one of the most scenic adventures she’d ever had.

Read on for this wholesome tale of malicious compliance!

Wanna go for a walk? It had been a hot summer day, but by this point it was early evening. The temp was going down, and there was a nice breeze. So, when my bf asked what we should do this evening, I suggested we go out for a walk. He was a little hesitant, but with some light prodding he reluctantly agreed.

The couple arrives at the park, and her boyfriend’s still got a bit of an attitude.

We decided to go to Island Park, which is a large city park/wildlife sanctuary that spreads across 1,200 acres with 30 miles of paths along nine different loops. It’s a popular spot in our town, but large enough to still feel secluded. As we’re parking, he’s grumbling a bit about how we always go to this park, how far are we going to go out, it’s going to be hot, etc. etc. etc. We get about a half mile out and he asks me how far we plan to go.

So she gives him an out, but her doesn’t take it.

“I don’t know. Would you like to turn back?” “No, it’s fine,” he says, and we continue on. I decide to follow his lead, since it sounds like he’ll likely want to end the walk before I do, which is fine. We go a little further and we’re starting to reach portions of the park I’m not as familiar with. But my bf used to jog in this park all the time, and so he knows the paths better than I do.

She’s starting to wonder if they’re going out too far, but he reassures her.

“Does this path loop around?” I ask, and he assures me that it does. We continue on for another mile, and we’re in a part of the park I didn’t even know existed.

Finally she catches on to what he’s really doing.

“Well, yeah,” he admits, “I took you out the long way so you would regret making me go on this walk.” Oh, malicious compliance. If I wanted to go on a walk, he was going to make sure it was a long one. He wanted my feet to hurt and my legs to ache, so I’d think twice before asking him to go out in nature again.

But really, the joke was on him — she was loving every second of it!

Let me tell you… this path was beautiful! The trees were tall and luxurious, the views were outstanding, and the birds were singing their hearts out. I couldn’t have been happier. Then he got lost and we ended up walking four miles to the parking lot. But it was a great walk and a fun adventure.

This act of malicious compliance was lowkey wholesome!

Sometimes you just have to get out and see the world, even if it’s begrudgingly.

It never hurts to take the scenic route!

