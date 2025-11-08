Girlfriend Was Sick Of Finding Shower Gunk On Her Personal Items, But Her Unhygienic Boyfriend Refused To Change His Gross Behavior

Domestic life requires teamwork, yet some habits cross the line from annoying to disgusting.

One woman is horrified as her boyfriend repeatedly leaves drain gunk on her shampoo bottles despite her repeated protests.

But the more he defies her wishes, the more she suspects his carelessness is no accident.

Read on for the full story.

AITA: He picks dirt out the shower drain and “forgets” it on the bathroom shelf My partner has the habit of cleaning up the bathroom drain while he’s showering, picking up all gross dirt and putting it on top of my bottles on the shampoo shelf, before throwing it away when he finishes showering.

This irks her beyond belief.

I obviously get upset because it’s disgusting to have dirt put on top of my hair mask container, which stays contaminated when he removes whatever he picked out of the drain. I clean the drain when I clean the bathroom once a week and throw it straight into the bin without having direct contact with the dirt.

His complete incompetence begins to leave more work for her.

When the drain is blocked, I am the one who always unblocks it because he lacks the skills to do it safely. If he insists on doing it with his bare hands and not throwing it straight away (it’s unhygienic but his choice), he could at least place it on the floor or on top of something that belongs to him.

He claims he just forgot, but she’s losing patience fast.

He keeps doing it repeatedly and then saying he forgot. Knowing that he does put dirt out of the drain on top of my things drives me crazy. The fact that he continues to do so knowing how I feel about it makes me feel really, really mad at him. AITA for being mad?

Small habits like these can really get on your nerves when you live in close quarters with someone else.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Maybe a small adjustment could help her cope better with this bad habit.

This user suspects weaponized incompetence on the boyfriend’s part.

Maybe her boyfriend knows exactly what he’s doing.

This user sees it as passive aggressive.

Her boundaries deserve respect.

Grown men should be able to clean up after themselves better than this.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.