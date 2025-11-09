Good Citizen Tried To Rid The Neighborhood Of Junk Signs, But The Perpetrator Fought Back By Signing Her Up For Endless Dealer Calls

Everyone loves a tidy neighborhood, but not everyone loves the effort it takes to keep it that way.

One good citizen made it their mission to remove tacky road signs, only to find out the very people who put them up don’t take criticism well.

What started as civic duty ended in chaos in the form of a barrage of unwanted calls.

Read on for the full story!

I was the victim of petty revenge I regularly remove and dispose of all the illegal signs on the utility poles and shoulder/median of the roads around my neighborhood. I can collect a couple dozen in a week.

There was one perpetrator in particular that really bothered her.

One of the more egregious outfits was a “we buy junk cars” operation, and they would often return a couple of weeks after I swept through and put up new signs. They were so bad that I would call and taunt the guy on the number from the sign and say, “I just removed another 12 of your obnoxious signs,” etc.

Little did she know, these guys were willing to fight back.

I didn’t put 2 and 2 together until the second time, but I eventually figured out that the ridiculous barrage of calls and texts to my number from automobile dealers over the next few days after I called was due to the guy I taunted. Apparently, he used my phone number as contact info to express interest in dozens of vehicles from cars.com or such. Now I still take down all the tacky signs — I just don’t taunt them anymore.

Lesson learned: don’t egg on the trolls.

Redditors take to the comment section.

Why not return the favor?

This commenter isn’t quite following.

This user would have taken things one step further.

Unwanted signs can really junk up a neighborhood.

They still keep the neighborhood looking sharp, but they’ve traded sass for silence.

Leave it to a junk car guy to play dirty.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.