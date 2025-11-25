Greedy Aunt Took A Garden Statue That Belonged To Their Late Grandmother Without Permission, So They Hatched A Plan And Took it Back From Her

Some people really show their true colors when a family member passes away and there’s money or belongings up for grabs.

It’s pretty gross!

And those people need to be called out IMMEDIATELY.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

Start now!

The greedy aunt and the garden statue. “This is a story that starts with terrible tragedy. My grandmother passed away of cancer about 6 years ago. Of all of my grandparents, she was the one I was closest to, and it really hit my parents and me pretty hard. She was survived by her sister, who I will call D.

Ugh…

D was already known for swooping in at the last second and getting everything out of the will she could. Life insurance HAD to be to her, etc. My parents and I lived next door to her in the southern USA, and we were her end of life caretakers, as she opted to stay and pass away at home in the house my late grandfather built. Well, she passed away, and she left everything to my father except her car, which went to me. That’s all her life insurance, her house, everything. D was furious but we didn’t know it at the time.

What’s this?

Literally the day after the funeral, D is in my grandmother’s house without any kind of permission going through her stuff picking and choosing. I understand that that was her sister, but the day after we put her in the ground isn’t the time to dig into her belongings. At the time, we all suspected she had hid money in her house and forgotten about it. D was most likely looking for that. So I see her take off with stuff down to her house, but I was on my way to something at the time and couldn’t stop and see what she got. When I got back home, I walked down to her house to see what was up. She was apparently insulted that I would have the audacity to ask her why she went into the house. “All I took was some clothes and things she said I could have!” Says D, “I didn’t think her clothes would fit you.”

This was odd…

I note a little garden statue she had also taken. “That is for Katie, I promised I would get her that.” I have no idea why she was getting that for her, Katie was like 6 or 7 years old. D had two granddaughters. Katie and Randi. Katie was her blood, and Randi wasn’t. D treated Randi like actual garbage and babied Katie. It was bull and when I saw that, it was the moment I realized what a terrible person she was. “Fine! Take whatever you want then since it was such a big deal!” D huffed at me. She expected me to take clothes that we’ve established don’t fit me.

I’ll take that!

So I grabbed the statue. Oh lord I had never seen someone’s face turn that shade of red. Her nephew lived next door and was watching the entire thing. I thought he was about to beat me from what he was yelling at me as I walked off. Remember, this is the south. She sent her son up the hill to get it back about an hour later, and my parents basically made me give it back to try and keep the peace. I’ve not spoken to her or her side of the family since, and I am better off for it.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

As the saying goes, you can’t choose your family members…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.