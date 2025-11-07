Grocery Store Customer Mistakes A Pharmacist For An Employee, So When He’s Checking Out, She Criticizes What He’s Buying

Imagine going to a store in your work clothes and being mistaken for an employee at this particular store.

Would you correct the customers or simply help them out if you knew the answers to their questions?

In this story, a pharmacist goes to a grocery store after work, and he is happy to help the other customers. One customer isn’t so kind in return.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Pharmacist in a grocery Background: I’m a pharmacist and I usually stop off at my local grocery (which does NOT) have a pharmacy. Its locally owned and I try to be on a first-name basis with people who live and work in my community. Now, after getting off a 12 hour shift I stop off for a few staples and get 3 interactions with two Karens…. And my man Frank 1st interaction: Young Karen (YK) “do you work here? Where are the spices I can’t find them anywhere!!!” Me: “no, but I totally got you. Down the international isle, if you look at the sign the left side is spices and baking” YK stares at her phone “ok its behind me”

Here’s how the next interaction goes.

2nd interaction: I’m wondering if someone saw me help YK? Old Karen (not OK, but lets go with Oldie-but-Goodie). OG: Where on earth is chicken broth? Its not in the usual places” Me, realizing I have my white coat on since mental abilities are diminished: “at the end of the soup isle, where brother normally is” OG: “you don’t have to be snippy about it. I’m going to tell the supervisor” Me: “aight, you’re on your own.”

OG really does sound like a Karen.

At check out I’m going through the self check isle and I need someone to check my ID so I can get a single beer to end my long day. I see my man Frank, and he’s currently talking with OG. Me: “hey frank, getting a beer here” OG: “That’s him, you let him talk like that at work? And drink?!?” Frank then gives her the side-eye and looks back at me. Frank: “hey man, as long as you got one for me you’re good”. Frank Looks at OG: “he doesn’t work here, and he can talk any way he likes”.

This is awesome and probably really annoyed OG!

Frank then walks over to me, approves the purchase, swipes the $5 gift card (the one given out to ‘bothered customers for their troubles). Sorry you had an unpleasant experience Mr. Pharmacists. Hoping we get a pharmacy here, would love to have you around every day. I then walk out, fist bump Frank, say hi to another employee who is my neighbor across the street and wish her an uneventful night.

Customers really need to mind their own business.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, some people are just helpful to be nice.

Karma was super quick!

This is a good point.

But this person is focused on the grammar.

Sometimes good deeds end with putting a Karen in her place!

