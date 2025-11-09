Groom-To-Be Told His Brother He Couldn’t Bring A Plus One To His Wedding, So His Brother Threw A Tantrum On His Big Day

Weddings are meant to be a great time to celebrate and bond with family members.

AITAH for not giving my brother a plus 1 to my destination wedding after a broken engagement? In March, my brother’s engagement fell apart. He was supposed to be getting married in December of this year. Throughout that process, he was pointing fingers and blaming my mom for the engagement breaking up. He iced her out and was just being so mean, which he called “healing.”

He told my mom, “You will never meet the next girl I bring home.” He really put our family through an emotional ringer. I’m close with our mom, so I had to get in the middle, and it was just so taxing on me emotionally. Through the immediate aftermath of the breakup, I told my brother he could bring a date to my destination wedding. This was planned for this October. He was in pain, and I wanted him to be happy.

But the one wedding gift I wanted from him was for him to look after our older, divorced father. He has never traveled to Europe in his life. Just to make sure he could get into his hotel and had someone to eat lunch with. This would really help me so I could spend a little more time doing things with my future wife during our week away together.

Two months before the wedding, my brother texted me and asked if he could bring a plus one. At this point, I had only said hello to her in passing, and she didn’t know any of my friends. I told my brother he couldn’t bring her because I really needed him to watch after our dad. I also didn’t want to travel with someone I hadn’t had a real conversation with before. I also said no because he was so mean to our mom and ignored her for months. And then wanted to show up with this brand-new girl like everything was okay and introduce her to both families.

I sent him a nice text explaining why he couldn’t bring her, and he understood, and it was okay. Fast forward to two days ago at my beautiful, magical wedding. My brother was fine until couples started dancing together. He sulked in the corner and told people he was upset he didn’t get a plus one. The next morning, he saw my new wife and me and didn’t even say congrats or anything.

I was livid, and we had a huge text fight on the plane going home about how he should have had a plus one. I know he is having an extremely difficult time with his broken engagement. I get that it is hard to attend your brother’s wedding after going through that. But if it bothered him this much, he should have communicated it months ago, not on my wedding night. AITA for not giving him a plus-one after I told him he could?

