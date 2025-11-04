Hairstylist Is Tired Of Her Friend Expecting Free Styling Before Every Event, But She’s Debating Whether Saying No Would Ruin The Friendship

It’s one thing to help a friend look their best, but it’s another when that “favor” turns into an unpaid expectation.

So, what would you do if a close friend kept asking you to style her hair every time you went out, even after you made it clear you were tired of doing it?

Would you keep saying yes for the sake of your friendship? Or would you draw a line and let her know you don’t want to do it every time she goes out?

In the following story, a hairstylist finds herself in this exact predicament with her childhood friend.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting to do my friend’s hair? I’m a hairstylist and have loved doing hair ever since I was little. So growing up, I would do my friend’s hair for school dances, weddings, birthdays, etc. I know doing hair is my job, but I’ve been getting annoyed that a close friend of mine will always ask me to curl or style her hair before we go out or if there’s an event or something. It was fun when we were younger, but now I feel like she expects it (cause I always say yes even though I’m irritated).

Her friend is cheap and complains about the smallest thing.

When I’ve been unavailable to help her, I’ll tell her to look on TikTok for easy updo tutorials so she can do her own hair- before I was a pro, I learned everything I knew from YouTube videos! So I was trying to encourage her to do the same since I can’t always help her out, but it seems like she doesn’t want to learn. I should also mention that this friend used to see me at the salon for her hair, but would always complain about the price. I got sick of being stressed that I might go over her budget, so now I just do her hair at home. Which I don’t like doing either, because if you’ve ever done hair color at home as a professional, you know how inconvenient that actually is. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she doesn’t want to keep doing this.

