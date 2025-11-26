He Bought A LEGO Set For A Friend’s Birthday, But Instead Of Giving Them The LEGO Set In The Box, They Went Ahead And Built It

If you asked for a LEGO set for your birthday, would you want someone to give you the LEGO set in a box the way it comes at a store, or would you want them to buy the box and build the LEGO set before giving it to you?

In this story, one person really wanted a particular LEGO set, but they’re disappointed that their friend built it for them before giving it to them.

Now, they’re wondering if it’s wrong to feel this way.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for being upset over pre built Lego as a gift? I’m probably not an “jerk” as I didn’t react badly I just accepted it, but I’m quite possibly unreasonable for being upset over pre built Lego as a gift. For my birthday gift my best friend got me a Lego set but built it themselves before giving it to me. The reason I think I could be in the wrong with this one is it still at least had some thought and they got me some other gifts as well. (I’ll be honest I wasn’t crazy for these either but that’s more a case of my not having much room for nick knacks and stuffies or a desire for them)

They really wanted this particular LEGO set.

For my birthday gift they got me a Lego set but built it themselves before giving it to me. The LEGO set they got me was one that I really really wanted. It was one of the art pieces designed to work well as decor. It was an expensive gift (seeing as it was Lego) and I know they saw it partly as a gift for themself in that they got to build it. They absolutely love building LEGO and find the process very calming. I wouldn’t expect them to spend that much money on a gift for me.

Part of the point of getting a LEGO set is to build it, not just display it.

The thing is I would have rather just not gotten it. I had planned to save up and get it myself. I had talked to them about getting the LEGO set. But part of that (a big part!) was wanting to build it myself. Now it feels like that experience was taken away from me.

They didn’t let their friend know that they’re disappointed.

They didn’t even give me the instructions, nor did they let me scan the QR code to get Lego points with the app (I think they thought only one person could scan it despite every QR code for a set being the same and being scanned by multiple people?) nor had they ever scanned one before or know about it until I told them. I didn’t make any sort of deal about it when they gave it to me. I thank them and talked about what a nice Lego set it was. I doubt they senses I was at all disappointed. I already knew they were giving it to me as they had to spend a while putting it together.

They’re not sure if their feelings about this gift are justified.

I feel like I shouldn’t feel upset because they didn’t need to get me this gift and they thought it was something I’d enjoy and it was very kind. But they also always put themselves first and despite this being an act of kindness to get me the gift it still feels like them putting their own enjoyment first. Am I justified in feeling like this is a bad gift or am I being unreasonable? So AITAH? AIO?

Perhaps the friend didn’t know that this person wanted to build the LEGO set themselves. The friend may have thought it was extra thoughtful to build the LEGO set for them.

But that doesn’t change how the person who got the gift feels about it, and those feelings are valid.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

