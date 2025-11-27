He Found Out His Former Crush Had A Crush On Someone Else, So He Intentionally Sabotaged Their Relationship Before It Even Had A Chance To Start

Imagine having a crush on someone in high school, but when you get to know them better, you realize they’re not that great after all. If you found out they had a crush on someone else, would you stay out of the way or try to stop their relationship before it starts?

In this story, one high school student is in this situation and takes the second option.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

The time I pretended to like the same boy as the girl I liked in school (I won) This is one of those things in my life that always makes me laugh in retrospect, because of how stupid it sounds. I was a menace and needed to be stopped. This happened years ago during my school days. There was this girl in my class whom I had a slight crush on. Let’s call her, Nia.

This crush didn’t last for long.

Nia could be mean and rude and this happened often. I was done with her, I was just over it, but I didn’t care too much to get my feelings hurt. We were both toxic and not good for each other. I moved on just like that, but the funniest thing happened a year later when I found out she had a crush on a friend’s brother at the time.

She decided to sabotage her.

Drumrolls Whom I knew had a crush on me. I wanted to get back at her so bad, that I only started caring about him when I found out she liked him to sabotage and get in the way.

That’s a lot of high school romance and love triangle drama.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She was definitely petty.

Another person calls her a genius.

She clarified in an update that she’s a girl.

Yes, he’s better off without either of them.

There’s nothing like a high school love triangle.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.