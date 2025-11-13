Guy Pounded On The Bathroom Door Begging Him To Get Out Due To An Emergency, And He Didn’t Make It Out In Time

When you are in a place where there is only one bathroom available, it can be very difficult if multiple people have to go.

What would you do if you had an urgent need to go, but just after you got in, someone else came knocking saying they had Crohn’s disease and needed the bathroom right away?

That is what happened to the man in this story, but even though he hurried, he didn’t get out soon enough, and the other guy had an accident, which made him upset.

AITAH for not giving up the bathroom to a Crohn’s emergency, resulting in their accident? I’m on a job with a Porta Potty, my stomach has been a mess the last few days, not sure if I’m getting sick or what. I’ll leave it at that.

This is a terrible feeling, especially while at work.

I feel a bowel movement is coming on quickly and hustle into the single use portable bathroom. Before sitting down, I grab a ball of TP, a couple pumps of Purell and wipe off the seat.

Yikes, this sounds urgent too.

As I’m doing this, I heard guy hollering for me to “wipe fast and exit!”, him hearing the sound of the toilet paper roll being pulled. I responded I just walked in and would be a few minutes.

What a horrible situation. Two emergencies at the same time.

He says “nope, I have to get out right now, he’s having an emergency, and I kid you not, he slides a business card through the crack of the closed door that said something like: “This person has Crohn’s disease and is prone to sudden bathroom emergencies. Please allow them the courtesy of cutting any bathroom lines.”

Crohn’s is a terrible disease to live with.

I have never seen anything like that before. But no problem. Through the door I said I’m having stomach issues as well but I will finish as quick as I can to help you out. He yells back “No, no! I’m going to **** my pants. Open the door!”

He hurried as much as he could.

There was definitely a less rude way to ask but it didn’t matter as I was also having a last-minute need of a bathroom. So, I finished up and exited within 3 or 4 mins. When I got out, I saw him at his van getting inside. I said “Hey man. It’s all yours.”

I bet he was embarrassed.

And he tells me: “**** off. Your selfishness caused me to shit my pants, and now I’m going home.” Speechless, I just said “I’m sorry, I honestly just had to go badly.”

I get it, but you can’t always do the impossible.

His last reply was it does not matter. His doctor gave him this card because he has an actual disease that gives him less than 30 seconds and people with IBS or Crohn’s always must be given priority. AITA?

It sounds like he did everything he could in a very difficult (and embarrassing) situation. I do get that the other guy was in a bad spot too, so I don’t blame him for lashing out.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Maybe he should have worn Depends.

Yup, cutting in line is one thing, kicking someone out of the bathroom is another.

Here is someone with similar issues saying it was not his fault.

This commenter says he didn’t have to exit immediately.

Just one bathroom is a terrible idea.

This is a messy situation.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.