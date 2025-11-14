He Told A Customer He Didn’t Work At The Store, And When She Didn’t Believe Him, He Wrote His Resignation And Gave It To The Manager

When you are shopping at a grocery store, people will sometimes ask you to grab something from a shelf or do some other simple task.

What would you do if you did that for someone and then another customer demanded that you help them with other things, assuming you were an employee.

That is what happened to the shopper in this story, so when she wouldn’t believe he didn’t work there, he just wrote that he quit and handed it to the manager.

Lady thinks my friend is a Giant employee, is actually her college professor. First, a little background to help you along. I have a Doctorate (PHD, not MD) and work for a state government in high level network position, mainly working with servers and other backend equipment.

This seems like an efficient use of resources.

Because I work for the state, we occasionally get lent out to state sponsored universities to assist with things, such as me helping setting up a virtual network for the local community college. This is important, as working with one of the professors led to be basically getting a second job as a college professor, just working Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.

Being short staffed makes things hard on everyone.

The guy was really nice, and informed me how short staffed they were. I figured I could do it for a few years to get my student loans paid off quicker (getting a PHD is expensive) Still years later, and I love it because it is a fun experience, my wife loves it because she was able to stay home and get our boys off the school bus and spend all summer with them, it is nice having the extra money.

Now to our stories. Let’s start

Preparing for new classes is time consuming.

I got off work, and was actually getting ready to start the winter term this school offers, but had a few hours in between to burn some time. Now, my wife at this time hadn’t resigned yet, as she was helping to train the new employee until the end of the year, so offered to pick the kids up from daycare, as the oldest was also there because he was off school for Christmas vacation.

Running errands is always fun, especially with the kids.

In between the time I picked them up and was to meet her, I figured we would go to the chain grocery store located down the street to pick up a few things. Figured why not, just meant I did not have to do it later. This would lead to a confrontation that I would always remember.

Shopping with kids is always an adventure.

Now my boys are three and seven at this point, and my three-year-old is sitting in the grocery cart. While going the isles, my oldest notices some candy on the top shelf that he would like, so I reach up and get it for him. An older lady, who could not reach the top shelf also politely asked if I could reach up and get her one, as she knew her grandchildren enjoyed this special treat. Grandmothers, got to love them, but this was my mistake.

I’m sure grocery store employees don’t dress up.

Now understand, because of my jobs, I am in a full suit and tie, and would look nothing like an employee. Well, maybe a district manager, but definitely not an employee. Plus, I still had my State Photo/access ID on a lanyard around my neck, because I forgot to take it off.

Now what’s going on?

So, as I am getting a treat for my youngest, I hear what I think is grunting behind me. In my confusion, I apologize and move my cart forward, thinking they want something form the rack. I continue moving down the aisle, and I hear this excuse me. I just keep walking because this person couldn’t be talking to me.

Yikes, keep your hands to yourself lady.

I was wrong, as now she grabbed my arm, and explained how she was trying to get my attention for the last 20 minutes (I had been there less than 10). Now, this lady is your entitled 20-25-year-old, who never really grew up, and because she was the most popular in high school and everyone did everything for her, they should continue to do it now.

Good, he shut her down right away.

I’m 41 and could care less. I tell her I’m not interested as I am happily married and start moving down the aisle. This would be my second mistake. At this point she starts going off about how I am treating her rudely as a customer, and I should be more professional, especially as a manager.

Come on lady, he clearly doesn’t work there.

I look at her confused, and ask her what part of my attire makes her think I work here, because I do not work here. She then goes through her typical entitled math, saying how I helped that young boy and old lady, so I have to work here. And how it was very unprofessional to ignore people. Of course, instead of just walking away, I answer: “you mean me getting the candy for my son, and helping the lady because she asked me politely.” That is just being nice lady and in no way means I work here.

I’m guessing this isn’t the end of it.

Now, I could see how this just confused her by the expression on her face. So, I say “have a nice day” and just go back to my shopping. Mistake number three. Now, this just made her blow up in typical entitled way.

You’re making a scene, lady.

She starts screaming that she wants to talk to my boss and how this is no way to treat a customer. Of course, my seven and three-year-old are right there, and tell her that this is no way to act, especially in front of young children. She is cursing up a storm about I need to help the customer, and how bad a person I am for bringing my children to work.

What is wrong with this lady?

Despite me, you know, pushing a grocery cart. She goes on and on about how she wants to talk to my boss now right now. Now, I want to get out of there to spare my kids, and thankfully a manager shows up. She goes to the manager that she needs to speak to my boss and how unprofessional I am.

It really should have been obvious.

He informs her that I don’t work for the store, but she isn’t buying it. She goes, “you’re just protecting him because he is your boss.”

Oh yes, fire the guy who doesn’t work there.

I start walking down the aisle, giving the manager a nod while she goes on and on about how I should be fired, and how I should fire the manager because he is incompetent. Now, understand this has been going on for about 15-20 minutes, and I just want to get out of there. But I also feel for the manager, so I pull out my ledger and write “I resign” and sign it.

LOL, now this is too funny.

Walked up to the manager and tell him, hey, give this to the big bosses. “she is right and I should treat customers better.” I give him a subtle wink as I leave, and he just give me a nod. I hear him tell her that I just resigned, and he showed her that.

She actually thought she won!?

The smug look on her face made me want to blow up in her face, but with two little kids there, I just wanted to get away. Still couldn’t believe there was someone that stupid out there, but boy, I was going to learn later throughout this ordeal that she was even dumber than even I thought.

This is just unbelievable. How could someone be so dumb?

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

Wow, are people from Penn State like this?

This commenter doubts the story.

This commenter thinks he was unprofessional.

This lady was crazy.

