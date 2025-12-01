His Ex Is Getting Married And Wants To Hold The Ceremony On His Property, But Her Fiancee Doesn’t Want Him To Attend

Sometimes when you are young, you date someone for a bit and then realize you aren’t meant to be, but you remain friends.

What would you do if your friend, who you used to date, was getting married at your home, but then her fiancé found out you used to date, so he didn’t want you at the wedding?

That is what happened to the homeowner in this story, and he told them that if he wasn’t invited, they couldn’t have the wedding at his house.

AITA for not letting my best friend have her wedding on my property after being uninvited? One of my (29M) best friends “Carla” (31f) is getting married soon.

These can be very nice weddings.

It’s only meant to be a small backyard type of wedding but they’ve been planning it for a few months now and originally it was supposed to be on my property. They wanted it because it’s private, has lots of open space for the reception, a nice view and the house could be used for them to get ready and stuff.

This is very generous of him.

Of course I said yes, she and her fiancé “Rick” were very happy.

Well, this can complicate things.

Thing is Carla and I do have a history. We went out on & off in college but decided to stay friends. Then I met my wife, we got married, Carla met Rick and now here they are. Now my wife knows I went out with Carla back in college and she didn’t care. Carla still went to our wedding and everything.

That is up to Carla to tell Rick.

I never knew if Rick was told or not, it’s not my relationship therefore not my business to say anything so I never did. Rick found out recently and not in the best way. Not sure how but from what I heard from friends is that one mutual friend told him (no idea why) we used to date.

Ouch, I would be pretty upset if I were Rick.

Not only that but apparently Carla said a couple years ago she was still in love with me when she was already dating Rick. Don’t have actual confirmation if that’s exactly what he was told.

He has every right to be angry.

All Carla’s told me is that Rick was told about our past and he’s angry at her for never saying anything. It became quite a drama and didnt hear from her for over a month until now.

That’s good, hopefully they work everything out.

She told me they’re going to couples counseling and that the wedding is still on. But Rick requested that I not attend. It sucks but I totally get why he wouldn’t be comfortable.

What!? This makes no sense at all.

Then I asked the obvious question, where are they going to hold the wedding then? To my surprise she said they still want it at our place. Rick said so too, and in my mind I’m going “he doesn’t want the guy who dated his fiancée years ago at the wedding, but still wants the wedding at his house.”

This is just weird.

My wife and I are expected to just…not be at our home that weekend, And I told Carla no. They’re going to have to find some place else since we’re not going to simply leave our home to them for the weekend.

Why would he let them have a wedding (basically a party) at his house when he isn’t there?

Not only for safety reasons but it just doesn’t make sense. Rick doesn’t want me around because he’s not comfortable but is comfortable enough to have their wedding at my house? They really want their wedding here though and because of that I’ve been bugged by not only her but also Rick and some friends who think I’m being a petty jerk for not letting them have the wedding here anymore.

No, if they want to use his house, they can invite him.

Honestly don’t think that I am, it just doesn’t make sense at all to have to leave our own place for a wedding we’re no longer welcome to and leaving our home totally vulnerable. Still, being accused of sabotaging their wedding and Rick believes it’s the least I can do after everything. AITA?

This is a really weird situation. I don’t know why they would want to use the house at all, but he is not wrong to tell them no.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

They should at least offer to pay for him to go out of town for the weekend.

This marriage is doomed.

Yup, it is really that simple.

It really is a weird request.

This might be right.

What a weird thing to ask.

