He Was There To Fix A Self-Checkout Machine, But A Target Shopper Flew Off The Handle When He Wouldn’t Help Her

Another day, another case of mistaken identity With the line of work I’m in, I’ve got plenty of stories that could fit right in on this sub. But what happened tonight really stood out, so I thought I’d share. For some background, I work in retail/hospitality IT, specifically in the field. If your register, office printer, thin client, or whatever breaks down, it’s my job to come out, troubleshoot, and fix it. We don’t wear uniforms, just casual clothes—collared shirt, pants, and that’s about it.

Now, onto what happened: I was at a store tonight working on a self-checkout register. I’d been there for about an hour and had just stepped away to take a quick break and call the help desk. When I came back, there was a large, grizzly-looking customer using the register next to the one I was fixing. I didn’t pay him any attention, as usual. I was focused on reassembling the machine, which—correct me if I’m wrong—isn’t exactly something a cashier does.

Apparently, though, this guy didn’t consider that, because out of nowhere, he launched into a rant aimed right at me: “You know, if you people don’t trust us not to steal, then you shouldn’t let us CHECK OURSELVES OUT!” At the “you people” part, I just stared at him, totally dumbfounded. But he ignored the look I was giving and kept going. Fighting through the thoughts of how stupid he was, and the urge to snap at him, all I could manage to say was, “I don’t even work here, dude.” His response? “Yeah, sure you don’t.”

I went back to what I was doing, while he finished his transaction without saying another word. Right about then, the manager, somebody who actually does work there, walked up to me to discuss another register that needed fixing. You’d think this guy would overhear us talking about hardware and software issues with various registers and finally realize I wasn’t an employee. Nope. As he was leaving, he couldn’t resist getting one last jab in: “Just so you know, I’m a retired Department of Corrections officer.” Again, I was dumbfounded. What’s that even supposed to mean? I quickly shot back, “Awesome, but I’m not sure how that matters to me at all,” as he walked away. I’ll never understand how some people have the nerve to yell at a random stranger, without any regard for whether they’re even yelling at the right person or if that person is a danger to them.

