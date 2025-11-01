November 1, 2025 at 5:55 pm

Her Boyfriend Told Her He Doesn’t Want To Cook For Himself, And He’d Rather Have Dinner At His Mom’s Place, So Now She Wants To Break Up With Him

by Liberty Canlas

Cooking is a tedious but necessary chore most adults have to do.

This woman’s boyfriend seemed to detest cooking for himself, so he told her he’d rather spend his evenings at his mom’s place, where a home-cooked dinner would be waiting for him.

Her reaction to this was a bit harsh but not shocking at all.

AITAH for straight up telling my boyfriend that I’m breaking up with him because he doesn’t want to cook for himself?

I (27F) was talking with my boyfriend (31M), and he said that every night he doesn’t want to have to cook after his “long day at work.”

So he, therefore, will be eating at his mom’s every night (he also works from home), and he’s not hanging out with me.

He’s moving into his house soon.

This woman didn’t like what her boyfriend said.

I can understand and appreciate that it sucks to cook for yourself.

But it feels extremely unattractive to have someone say that they don’t want to cook for themselves especially after spending a decade cooking for myself, every meal, everyday.

I work 12-hour shifts and I just think how would this be if we were together long term?

She doesn’t know if it’s too harsh to break up with him over it.

Would I do all the cooking? I guess probably that’s a deal-breaker.

I like cooking for my partner but it sort of seems like it’s not something that he’s ever going to do maybe.

The question is, would I be the jerk if I break up with him over text and tell him why honestly when I do? Or is it less harsh to say it’s me not him?

For context, I’m his first girlfriend.

And that was the moment she knew it was over.

What do people have to say about this? Let’s find out.

This person shares some valuable insight.

Here’s a similar thought.

This one finds the boyfriend incredible.

Wise words from this user.

And finally, this one calls the boyfriend a mama’s boy.

Lazy and entitled boyfriend? Run!

