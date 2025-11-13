Her Brother Brought A Girl Home, And She Recorded Their Whole Apartment And Posted It On TikTok, So She Wants To Call The Police For A Violation Of Privacy

When you live with a sibling, you know that they will sometimes bring people home that you don’t know.

What would you do if you found that your brother brought a girl home, and the girl recorded your whole apartment (including your room) and posted it on TikTok?

That is what happened to the sister in this story, and she wants to press charges on the girl for violating her privacy.

WIBTAH for attempting to press charges on a girl who recorded my entire apartment and posted it online without my knowledge? This is one of the weirdest situations I have ever been in. I truly can’t explain it unless I just explain it, so here we go.

Being close with siblings is a blessing.

I (f23) live with my brother (m24). We are Irish twins (10 months apart!) so we are very close- same grade growing up and everything. We live in a two-bedroom one bathroom apartment together post college. Well about a week ago my brother went on a date with a girl he met on a dating app. Texted me at about 10 pm, bringing guest to the house lol.

She is very accommodating.

So, I was like alright I’ll just clean up a little and stay out of the way. I heard them come back around 11:30 and then I went to work the next morning at 5:00 am like usual. I never even encountered this girl. Well fast forward a few days and I’m scrolling Tik Tok and suddenly I see this girl in a bathroom.

Yikes, this is awkward.

I’m like huh that looks so much like my bathroom… I keep watching and it is. She proceeds to explain she went home with “this guy” but now she is convinced he has a girlfriend.

Some people really over share online.

She goes through our shower and cabinets and shows Tik Tok every single one of my bathroom products that she deems girly. From my shampoo, conditioner, body wash, to my pads and tampons. But it doesn’t end there, no.

Wow, she is really crossing a line.

She goes to our kitchen and shows our entire fridge and pantry and cabinets with the girly mugs. Then she goes to our living room and shows our tv and that someone had been watching Gilmore girls, obviously a girly show 🙄.

This is absolutely unacceptable.

The girl quite literally rifled through my whole house but where I drew the line was when she went MY ROOM, showed the entire room, and then went into the closet with dirty clothes and showed Tik Tok all my dirty clothes including my bras, underwear, and scrubs with “registered nurse” and the hospital I work at clearly embroidered on them. She ended the video by walking out of our apartment and showing the entire building and then saying if your boyfriend’s name is my brother’s name and you live here, he’s cheating on you.

At least she deleted it.

Obviously, I saved the video and then DMed her and told her to delete it, I’m his sister and that’s my apartment. She was very apologetic and deleted it quickly. She only has a few thousand followers, and it was only up for a few hours, but I’m mortified.

Pressing charges might be a little extreme.

I’m honestly so mad about her basically doxing my entire life I’m considering finding out if I can press charges. WIBTAH if I did?

Pressing charges can really ruin someone’s life, so that might be taking it too far. Especially since she already apologized and took the video down.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

