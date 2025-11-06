Her Friend Called A Mutual Friend “Fat” Behind Her Back, So She Defended The Friend And Used Her Logic Against Her

Pexels/Reddit
What would you do if you heard a friend making fun of another friend when she wasn’t around? Would you join in, defend the friend or stay out of it?
In this story, one woman is in that situation, and she defends the friend. Now, she’s wondering if she was too rude.
Keep reading for all the details.
AITA for calling out my friend in front of others for saying “you can’t be fat and picky”
My friend, lets call N, lives for drama and gossip. N always has something blunt or nasty to say.
Honestly at first it was fun, but now it’s became draining. The constant drama she brings is frustrating.
This time she was particularly toxic.
Today’s drama, was talking about one of our other friends sisters, lets just call S.
We were all married in our mid 20s in the friend group, S, nearing 30 years old, is not. I don’t see a problem with it, she’s living life and she’s always a good time.
S wasn’t there, but her sister just mentioned that S broke up with her boyfriend because he raised too many red flags.
Me and a few others said good for her while N tsked.
N isn’t holding back.
We turned to N, who loudly exclaimed that she’s not getting any younger and she needs to stop being so picky.
The sister did agree, but she seemed a little skeptical of N’s words.
N continued on with saying that S cannot be “fat and picky”.
Everyone went silent and a few awkward chuckles while N kept talking.
But OP felt she had little ground to stand on.
N is a bigger lady, by the way, and she was the youngest married out of all of us at 20.
Her husband is obsessed with her. She doesn’t work or do anything around the house and no kids. He literally cooks, cleans and pays for everything.
All she does is make fun of him all the time.
I couldn’t help it, I spoke up and told her she cannot be talking.
N instantly glared at me and said “What does that mean?”
She seized the opportunity to call her on it.
I said, “You got married to a guy who’s obsessed with you and you’re not skinny. Who are you to say that she should settle?”
My friends, to their credit, did not agree or disagree.
But N had a whole meltdown that I called her “fat” and that her relationship is “different.”
The friendship is over.
I just left the party after that because I couldn’t stand being around her anymore.
She blocked me on all platforms and a few friends said she brings me up anytime she possibly can.
I just don’t care, I’m tired of her.
My husband said I could have been nicer. AITA?
Was she wrong to point out that the pot was calling the kettle black?
Here is what folks are talking about on Reddit.
Not someone you want in your life!
It’s not that weird at all. He could be a “feeder” or maybe he’s just super obsessed.
Yep. Good riddance.
That’s wild.
Exactly. She didn’t like that.
Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.
