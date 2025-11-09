Her Friend Repeatedly Stuck Her With The Bill At Dinner, So She Pulled An Even Crazier Stunt To Teach Her A Lesson

Friends that are flakey in regards to paying their tabs can be extremely draining.

How would you approach a friend who was a repeat offender? And convinced they could get away with it? One girl recently took to Reddit to share her attempt at getting even…to mixed results.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for ordering more food when I found out we’re splitting the bill So we all have that friend that isn’t very hungry, until learning we’re splitting the bill then orders all kinds of expensive stuff. Well that’s my friend Holly (38F) and lately she’s also been “forgetting her wallet” so she’s paying nothing now.

If you have this person in your life, they shouldn’t be a friend!

I spoke to her about it, first making sure she’s ok and letting her know if she’s struggling I’m happy to buy her a burger or something to help her out but not expensive stuff or drinks.

She responds that no she actually just got a bonus and is just forgetful, in my mind okay then why didn’t you Venmo when requested?

Those people seem to never be looking at their Venmo app.

Now on to the AITA…. She invited me out for dinner & drinks to a chophouse (expensive) to talk about an upcoming trip she’s booked to Bali.

I told her beforehand I don’t want to spend $400 on dinner so I’d be going light.

So should Holly if she’s planning to go to Bali!

On to dinner, she orders 2 apps, a salad, 2 bottles of wine, huge steak with multiple sides.

I ordered an old fashioned and a salad topped with steak slices.

Waitress comes by to ask about bill and desert.

The moment of truth.

Keep in mind I’ve clarified before this we are doing separate bills.

She goes oh I’d didn’t realize we’d be ordering so much, we’re celebrating by the way, oh you’re so busy we’ll just split it.

I shot over – really Holly?!

Sounds like Holly knew exactly what she was doing.

And smirks at me and goes its no big deal… and here’s where I’m likely the AH, her smirk set me off!

So I went to the waitress and asked if she’d put in an order for 2 entrees to go.

When the bill came it was $427 ($140 was my order) and Holly was mad!!

She didn’t like the taste of her own medicine!

We split the bill, I smiled with my to-go orders, and haven’t responded to her since.

I honestly felt no guilt at all but a few in our friend group said it was an AH move. AITA?

Seems like those friends are just more comfortable enabling Holly’s behavior. Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in.

A few folks felt it was justified.

Others were perplexed.

Some thought she should have gone further.

One person was not having it.

Another felt like this story didn’t count as a “win” at all.

Sometimes, revenge is a dish best not served at all.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.