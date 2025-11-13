Her Husband Scratched His New Car And Complained About It For Hours, So She Dismissed His Feelings, Saying “It’s Just A Scratch”

Sometimes, small mistakes can ruin an entire day if we let them.

If your partner was sulking about a stupid mistake they made, would you give them as much time as they needed to process their feelings, or would you want them to get over it already?

This woman’s husband had just gotten a brand-new car in a country where driving lanes are different.

He scratched his new car on a narrow street, so he felt frustrated.

AITA for telling my husband of 37 years to get over a car scratch? He got a new car today in a country where people drive on the opposite side of the road. He got a bit cocky, went down a narrow street, and scratched it. Then, he spent the entire day, from 2 PM to 10 PM, brooding, sulking, and giving off negative energy.

This woman told her husband that it’s just a scratch.

I tried talking to him, staying calm, and offering perspective. But he just kept being miserable and ruining the mood. So I finally told him, “It’s just a scratch. You need to get over this and enjoy your new car instead of obsessing over it.”

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to dismiss his feelings towards what happened.

I told him to stop complaining and focus on the positive, after listening to him whine about it for 5 hours straight. Here’s why I might make me the jerk. I may have dismissed his feelings instead of letting him process the mistake. Maybe I could’ve been more empathetic or just ignored him until he calmed down. AITA?

He seems to be overreacting, but I’m sure he’d calm down eventually if she gave him time.

Some people hold on to guilt and regret longer than they should.

