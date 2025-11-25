Her Mean Father Made Her Cry, So This Little Girl Went To The Bathroom And Decided To Hide His Eyeglasses To Teach Him A Lesson

Kids have the pettiest revenge ideas.

This woman shares a moment from her childhood when her father’s cruelty pushed her too far.

Her dad was being mean to her and made her cry.

So she decided to hide something he really needed and watched him go crazy looking for it.

Happened Many Years Ago- Don’t Make A Child Cry This is probably the pettiest thing I’ve done. A little backstory: my dad was not great growing up. There was physical and mental abuse. And the mental abuse got worse after my parents’ divorce.

This girl went to the bathroom crying because her dad was being mean to her.

I was maybe seven at the time and was at my dad’s apartment. He was being his normal self and was being really mean. He made me cry. So I went to the bathroom and was very upset.

She took his eyeglasses and hid them in the closet.

I saw his glasses on the counter and formed an idea. I snuck the glasses out of the bathroom. And hid them in the very back of his closet under some clothes. I was proud of myself and felt better about getting yelled at.

Her mom asked her if she knew where the glasses were, and she said no.

That night, I was back at my mom’s and my dad called her to talk to me. He asked if I knew where his glasses were. Because he took out his contacts and couldn’t find them. I casually said I didn’t know, and we hung up.

She eventually told him where they were.

Stupid me then giggled as soon as I hung up the phone. And my mom knew immediately. She made me call my dad back and tell him where his glasses were. It was fun while it lasted.

