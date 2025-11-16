Grandma Wanted To Introduce A New Boyfriend To Her Grandkids Again, But Their Mom Wanted To Delay Introducing Him Until The Relationship Became More Serious

Kids can get attached to new people all the time.

WIBTA if I told my mom I didn’t want my kids to meet her boyfriend.. yet My mom has a new boyfriend. Again. They’ve been together for one week. She wants my kids (6 & 3) to meet her new boyfriend. She’s “so excited for them to meet”. I’m feeling pretty uneasy about it especially because just a few days ago, my son (6) asked me if her last boyfriend had died (they broke up). It’s also making my inner child a little anxious. My whole life, she chased men. Hopped from man to man and she never took it slow with introducing me to them. There was a new man on average every couple months. Sometimes longer, sometimes shorter. This started when I was about 8 and has gone on my whole life. I’m 29 now.

Am I in the wrong for not wanting to introduce my kids to her boyfriend yet? How long should I wait? I just know if I tell her I’m not ready, it’s going to be some guilt trip like “you don’t care about my happiness!” She’s really all about herself and plays victim anytime something doesn’t go her way. She doesn’t think about how her actions affect others. My children are not something to show and tell. And also, I know how it feels to be promised and told things by people that just “disappear”.

I was thinking of saying this: I know you’re excited for your boyfriend to meet my kids, but I’m not sure I’m ready for that yet. The other day, L (6) asked me if K (ex) had died, and it really made me realize/remember how confusing and emotional it is when people come and go. What do you think? I have to be super careful about what I say. Nothing I ever say gets heard or understood by her.

