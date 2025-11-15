Her Mom’s Dog Was Becoming Too Difficult For Her Family To Handle, So This Woman Rehomed The Dog Despite Her Mother’s Objections

Dogs are part of the family for a lot of pet owners.

AITA for rehoming my mom’s dog? My parents had a dog, Sparky. While Sparky is a very friendly and happy dog, he is ill-trained. My parents were older when they adopted him 5 years ago as a puppy, and they really let training fall by the wayside. They spoiled him, let him act however, and always called him “their baby.” I used to joke they were like new-age permissive parents with him. While Sparky has always been kind to my kids, he is very energetic and will knock them over when he’s excited. Unfortunately, my dad passed away a year ago, and in the months since, it’s been obvious that my mom can no longer live alone. She moved in with me for a little while, but as my husband and I both work full-time, we couldn’t be what she needed. Also as much as she loves my children, I know it is a lot for her to go from living with just my dad and their dog to a house with 3 young, loud children. My brother also works full-time and travels a ton for work.

My mom agreed to move into an assisted living facility and someone visits her every day (whether it’s us kids, her own brother, my kids, etc). The facility does not allow dogs, so my husband and I agreed to take on Sparky. We immediately tried getting him trained but he got kicked out of 2 obedience schools. I’ll add, we both work full time, whereas my dad was retired and my mom worked from home, so Sparky was used to having someone always around, which is no longer the case. He is now very clingy, understandably, but my youngest has developed a fear of Sparky because of how “much” he can be. He was with us 4 months. We had Sparky in a new obedience school that’s been working a little, but honestly, we’re so exhausted.

My brother has a friend who lives on several acres and actually runs a dog-sitting business. She took care of Sparky for us when my dad’s medical issues started, and offered to adopt him when she heard our problem. The dogs can run around in the yard, she takes them on hikes in the woods. It’s like a forest school for dogs. Sparky loves it there and thrives in the environment. She’s also taken care of dogs for years and believes she can properly train him. This friend is also willing to bring Sparky to visit my mom at the facility (dogs can visit outside, they just can’t live there) often.

We spoke with my mom and she got very emotional. She said Sparky has lost too much in his life and is now going to live with “a stranger.” She then compared it to what if I died and the people we’ve left our kids to, just decided to rehome them. I said that wasn’t a fair comparison. I was hoping to get her blessing, but she refused. I told her this is what was happening. Brother’s friend has had Sparky for a few weeks now and has brought Sparky to my mom weekly, which makes her happy. But she’s still mad at me for giving Sparky away. It’s definitely put a dent in our relationship and I’m left wondering, am I the jerk for giving the dog away?

