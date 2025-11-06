Her Mother-In-Law Is Throwing A Baby Shower For Her, But She Won’t Let Her Pick Even The Smallest Details

When you are pregnant, it is nice to have a baby shower to get some of the things that you will need, and even nicer when your mother-in-law throws the party.

What would you do if your mother-in-law wanted to plan every aspect of the party, and didn’t even let you choose the cake or invitations?

That is what happened to the mom-to-be in this story, and now she feels very hurt because her MIL is being mean about it.

AITA for making a QR code to RSVP to my baby shower instead of putting my MIL’s number (she’s the host)? My MIL organized my baby shower and the one thing she “let me” do is the invitation card.

That is weird that she didn’t let the mom-to-be make any decisions.

I got so excited because she didn’t let me choose anything else (I asked to choose the cake and she… didn’t let me) which hurt my feelings a bit but I just decided to let go because she wanted to plan this. She did not like the first one I made so I went ahead and made another one, no problem.

QR codes make things really easy.

But then my husband gives me the idea of making a QR code to RSVP and give the link to MIL to check who would answer it (the code would take to a google forms, it was pretty simple and easy). I thought it was amazing and it looked very nice in the card.

She is really proud of this.

When I showed it to her I made a big deal about the QR code and how nice it looked, she looks at me in total disgust and says “this is my party for you. It is in my house, with my money, and people have to RSVP to me”. She got extremely mad at me and I felt like shit. She told me she did not like it and that I HAVE to put “RSVP to mil’s name”.

At this point, just let her plan it all. She is being ridiculous.

She also keeps sending screenshots of random invitation cards that she likes from google which tells me she didn’t like my design again. I know it is a tradition to RSVP to the host but I just wanted to do something cool and thought she would like it.

It seems like she would be unhappy no matter what.

I had no intention to make her mad and I even thought she would appreciate not having all this random phone numbers texting her. Instead, she made me feel like this party is not even for me, to be honest I feel like just a “side” thing on HER party. I think that it is perfectly fine that she rather have it rsvp directly to her but she could have been less aggressive.

The MIL is very insensitive. I wonder if she is always like this, or only for the party.

I had to step out and cry but maybe I was just being naive and overstepping in her organization. Pregnancy hormones are also crazy. AITA?

It seems to me that the mother-in-law is way out of line on this and is being almost intentionally mean.

I’d be curious to know how the rest of their relationship is.

Maybe the people in the comments have some insights into the situation.

Here is someone who would be very upset in this situation.

I’m wondering if the MIL is always like this as well.

Here is someone who says not to go to the party.

I guess this is true.

This commenter says the party is clearly for the mother-in-law.

Who is this party even for?

