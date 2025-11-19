Her Parents Invited Some Friends To Stay Over In Her Small Apartment, So This Woman Decided She’d Go On A Trip While The Guests Are In Her Place

Some parents can’t see how their choices weigh on their adult children.

AITAH for telling my parents that I will go away on a trip if they invited guests to my house For context, I live in a very popular tourist city. I live in a small one-bedroom apartment where I don’t even have all types of furniture (I have a bed, sofa, dresser, and electronics, but no dining table or chairs). My income is slightly below average, and I have had zero savings this year (I’m a bit financially irresponsible and the cost of living is too darn high). My parents planned a trip to visit me for a month, after I begged them to come visit me.

However, due to the fact that they dragged their heels in planning, I told them that I would be away for 2 days for a friend’s bachelorette party. I had committed to these dates far in advance and couldn’t back out. On an unrelated note, the bachelorette trip was postponed due to other people dropping out.

Three weeks before my parents’ onward journey, they informed me that they had extended an invitation to their friends, who could be instrumental in getting business for my dad’s firm. The plan was for them to stay at my apartment. My mom said that I should probably ask my friend if I could stay at her place.

I don’t want to do that because the friendship has felt off and unbalanced for sometime, and I don’t want to be indebted to my friend anymore.

So I told my mom that five grown adults cannot cohabitate in a one-bedroom apartment. Maybe they should consider putting the guests in a hotel. To that, they said the guests wanted to stay “family style”. If we put them in a hotel, we might offend them. I ended up telling my parents that I will plan a trip during the time the guests stay at my apartment. My mom got offended by that and said I should stay in the city so that I could help them out in case of emergencies.

