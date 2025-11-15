Her Sister Announced Her Engagement On Social Media Rather Than Telling The Family, So This Blindsided Sister Refused To Cancel Her Surgery To Make It To The Wedding

Communication is an important pillar of all relationships.

AITA for not cancelling my plans to attend my sisters wedding? I have three siblings, and we are all in our 20s. Our oldest sister, “Jane” (29F), recently announced her engagement to a man we all knew but no one knew she was dating. And the only place she announced this was Facebook. She claimed she thought none of us would see and had asked our father to let us know of the engagement. She, and our mother and father live in the small town we all grew up in, less than five minutes away from each other. The rest of us live on the East and West Coasts. For some reason, I (26F) ended up logging into my Facebook on a night I couldn’t sleep after getting back from a trip, and seeing Jane and “Aaron’s” (30M) status update announcing their engagement.

I called Jane the next day to congratulate her, and let her know I was slightly confused but still happy for her. Jane blew up at me after I expressed my confusion (in a peaceful manner) and we haven’t spoken since. I have spoken to our father multiple times since then and have been informed that “this is just how she behaves” and that I need to “suck it up and show up” but I really don’t care anymore and neither do my other two siblings. The lack of communication has been loud, and I don’t care to unravel the layers of disrespect that have been happening.

The icing on the cake is that I have an important surgery planned for the week before that will take weeks of recovery, that has been scheduled since the beginning of the year. I’m not willing to reschedule my plans for a last minute chaotic wedding of two people that can’t be bothered to communicate with anyone. I’ve let my family know I’ll do my best to make it but the plans I’ve made come first, especially after all the planning it took to take off that much time from work. AITA for not cancelling my plans to make sure I can show up to this wedding?

