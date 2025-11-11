Her Stepdad Is Trying To Guilt Her Into Letting Him Walk Her Down The Aisle Instead Of Her Brothers, But She Won’t Give In

It can be a real blessing when a good man steps in to be a step-father after your biological father passes away.

What would you do if you were getting married and you wanted to have your brothers walk you down the aisle to honor your biological dad, but your stepdad also wanted to walk you down the aisle?

That is what happened to the young bride in this story. Her mom and stepdad are trying to guilt her into choosing her stepfather, but she doesn’t want to change her mind.

Let’s read the whole story.

I asked my brothers to fill in for dad at my wedding instead of my stepdad AITA? I (27f) lost my dad when I was 6 years old. My mom remarried when I was 7.

I was the baby of the family with an older sister who was 10 when dad died and two older brothers who were 12 and 13. My stepdad tried to be dad for all four of us, but his focus was primarily on me as the youngest and the one who didn’t tell him every day to go away and he wasn’t our dad, which my siblings did.

This is totally understandable.

My mom, stepdad and I talked a lot over the years about what he was to me. My answer was never dad and when adoption was offered I always said no. Mom told me at least he could walk me down the aisle some day and dance with me at my wedding. Even as a kid I told them I’d like my brothers to do it.

He needs to put her feelings first, but I understand why he would be hurt by this.

My stepdad would get upset and mom would tell me to wait and see how much my feelings would change. But today I’m in the run up to my wedding and my feelings did not change. I asked my brothers and they said yes.

What a lovely tradition.

On top of walking me down the aisle and dancing with me, there’s a tradition in dad’s family where the father of the bride offers her something made of flowers before walking down the aisle. It can be a flower piece added to her hair or a bracelet or something else. They’ll also be doing that for me.

The wedding is about her, not her stepdad.

I told my mom and stepdad beforehand that I would be asking my brothers. They told me they had expected me to ask my stepdad, and he said he had already started looking for a suit to wear. I told them my brothers were who I wanted and who I always planned on asking and I was giving them a heads up but would not change my mind.

Mom and stepdad really need to let it go.

It’s been a year since that discussion and my mom and stepdad told me a couple of weeks ago that they are angry at me and feel like I betrayed my stepdad by asking my brothers. He said he feels like I never wanted him around and that like my siblings, I just see him as a second husband for mom and not even a true parent.

Yes, Mom, it is to represent her father.

Mom told me she understood it was to represent dad and everything, but representing the man who raised me was more important and she told me I was his last chance. That he was nothing but a plus one at my sibling’s weddings and I’m the one they truly expected to feel differently about him as an adult.

I told my stepdad I appreciate him and I didn’t do this to hurt him. He asked me why I couldn’t just let him do it to save the hurt. He said everything else I offered wasn’t enough because giving a toast was nothing and anyone could do them and having him and mom walk in together was nothing special.

Honestly, he seems very childish.

Then he said it felt like I was punishing him for not being rich and therefore not paying for my wedding. I told him I never expected him to pay and I was always prepared to pay for my own wedding. Mom said I shouldn’t need him to pay to to be the father of the bride.

The honor is not for sale.

I told her he wouldn’t be able to pay for that. And that my choice was final. Mom told me that makes me insensitive at a minimum and shows a lack of loyalty to my real dad.

I told her she could remarry, she could find another husband but it did not guarantee any of us would find a new dad. She told me time should matter more than biology.

And this is how it should be.

And I told her I didn’t feel this way because dad was my bio dad but because I loved him and he was there first and that attachment already existed and it couldn’t be transferred to someone new. Mom said even if I felt that way I should have asked my stepdad anyway. She said it was always supposed to be him.

But for me that was never true. AITA?

Wow, the parents here are way out of line. She was nothing but respectful, and they are trying to make her feel bad for loving her late father.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

This just doesn’t make sense.

It really is this simple.

This shouldn’t be a surprise.

Exactly, it is so simple.

This commenter says the day is about her.

Her wedding should be about her!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.