High Schooler Works Hard And Pays For His Own Insurance, But His Stepdad Thinks He Should Get A Cheap Scooter Instead Of Using The Extra Family Car

AITA for feeling like I should be able to use the family car? “I’m 17m and currently I am using the family car full time for school and work. I have been working since I was 14 years old. I have only ever had summer jobs until this school year so I haven’t made a lot of money. I’ve attempted to get a job during the school year for a few years now and have finally got one. I also recently got my license and I am paying for my own driver’s insurance from my birth dad. ~$800/6 months.

My stepdad and I don’t get along and have very different world views. He grew up VERY poor and is a blue collar worker. I grew up and am still growing up in a nice house going to a nice school and always had my needs met. As you would guess, these differences are stark. My mom got a new car recently, her old car is now the family car/backup car. Two of my siblings have used this car before me and have since got their own car. I am the only one using it at this time. While getting a license is an important part of growing up, I also needed to get to school this year. The people I carpooled with can no longer carpool me. My bus stop is 2.5 miles from my house so walking to make my bus at 6:08 am is not feasible and living in Vegas the heat is 100+° for 4 months of the school year and a biting cold wind the other months. Currently, I am using this car to get to and from both school and work. I pay for gas and will pay for any repairs that it needs while I use this car. I do not ask for money or anything unless it is a necessity. I just pay for it myself.

My stepdad told me that I do not deserve to use this car since I did not pay for it or work to get it. He’s thinks I should get an e-bike or an e-scooter for ~$600 instead of using a car. My trip from home to bus stop is 2.5 miles, bus stop to work is 5 miles, and home to work is 3.5 miles, home to school 14 miles on freeway ~30 minutes drive during traffic. A scooter or bike would theoretically cover that (unless I needed a ride to school directly). My opinion: I believe that I should be allowed to use this car until I can buy my own. I have no plans on keeping it and I plan on paying for the upkeep of it while I use it. If I do not use this car it would sit in the garage and not be touched. I work and go to school, keep good grades and do my chores around the house. The real question: Do you think that I should be allowed to use this car to get around? Or am I being entitled to something that is not mine?”

This kid is doing everything right and his stepdad won’t give him a break.

