His Friend Started Collecting Pokémon Cards As An Investment, But A Genuine Collector Called Him Greedy And Materialistic

People often clash when their passions and values don’t align.

This man is a lifelong Pokémon fan who truly appreciates the art and priceless value of the cards.

When his friend started collecting the same cards as an “investment,” their conversations turned serious and personal.

Now, he’s judging his friend and calling him materialistic.

Do you agree? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for continuously talking down to my friend about being too materialistic? I (21M) have been a massive Pokémon fan since childhood. I have been passively collecting the TCG cards since I was young. As you might have heard, the market for these cards has recently been blowing up. Investors and “crypto-bros” have infiltrated the space, seeing nothing but a quick buck.

This man’s friend is more interested in investing rather than collecting stuff.

My friend (21M) has been into the investing scene since he was allowed to be. He was always talking about the newest crypto and, when they were big, NFTs. He was never interested in a hobby if it didn’t have any financial opportunities in it. I never minded this, because some people just have different priorities in life than I do.

He found out that his friend has also started buying Pokémon cards.

However, a few months ago he got into Pokémon cards as an investment. And I, thinking he was genuinely interested, tried talking to him about it (like the artworks) when he got into them. Only for him to shoot down the conversation with the remark: “Oh, I just rip the packs to see if I can make a profit selling the cards. I don’t care about the collecting or the art.”

He told him honestly that people like him are ruining the fun of collecting cards.

At the time, I told him how I, as a long-term fan, got into the scene and felt like it was being ruined by people like him. Who only saw the financial gain in investing in the hobby. They take the product away from hands that would actually appreciate it. Only to sell it to them for an even higher premium. He responded by shrugging it off with a remark about everyone being in it for the money. And said no one would actually care about the cards if they didn’t hold any monetary value.

His friend responded that he had made much more money than him even though he had been in the space for more years.

I tried to convince him that there is a lot more than this very materialistic view. He just mocked me by saying, “Well, what do you know about this? I’ve already made more from investing in this than you have in all the years you’ve been in the space.” Ever since then, when the topic is brought up, I have been making remarks about his very materialistic view of the world. I almost talk down on him about this opinion he has about something I care about. While I did not mind this same opinion when it did not involve this hobby I have.

His friends are also telling him to stop making remarks about his friend being too materialistic.

While he personally does not seem to care much about this, my friends have told me that I should dial it back. And that I am acting as if he is inferior to me for being more materialistic and focused on making as much money as possible. Am I the jerk for making remarks to my friend about him being too materialistic?

A hobby doesn’t always have to be profitable.

