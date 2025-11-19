His Girlfriend Insisted They Go Trick-Or-Treating As Adults, But He Refused And Now He Feels Like A Total Wet Blanket

Halloween brings out everyone’s inner child, but some people take that just a little bit too far.

When one man’s girlfriend suggested they go trick-or-treating together in their 20s, he couldn’t help but feel awkward about it.

Now he’s stuck between wanting to make her happy and not wanting to look ridiculous knocking on strangers’ doors.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to take my 20 yr old GF trick or treating as a 25 yr old man It’s last second, and neither of us really have any elaborate costumes or anything — probably just going to do some makeup and decorate cardboard props.

He really isn’t a fan of the idea at all.

Personally, I’m not super comfortable with the idea because while she’s pretty small and cute enough to get a pass, I’m a big dude, and the idea of someone opening their door to me with no children just sounds humiliating.

He tries to suggest alternatives, but his girlfriend is really set on going door to door.

I don’t want to be a buzzkill, and I suggested us going to another very popular event where we can still do costumes and be out for the night. But she is adamant about trick-or-treating specifically. She’s not forcing me or anything, but what’s the AITA opinion here on me not wanting to do that at 25?

If you want candy as an adult, you usually just go and buy some from the store.

What did Reddit think?

Aren’t there way more options for Halloween that would be more appealing to a grown adult?

On the other hand, maybe he should be willing to put up with a little embarrassment for his partner.

This commenter agrees this activity isn’t for adults.

Maybe there’s a compromise here.

Reddit seems to be mostly in agreement.

He doesn’t want to ruin her fun, but he’s not about to humiliate himself for a handful of mini Snickers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.