His Grandmother Had A Stroke And Had To Go To The Hospital, But When He Tells His Girlfriend, She’s Upset That His Family Didn’t Tell Her Too

AITA for not making my girlfriend feel included in family emergency? Yesterday just before lunch my mom texted me and told me that my grandfather had been taken to the hospital. This morning I found out he’s going to be okay. He fell and had a mini stroke. They’re monitoring but he’ll probably be released in a few days.

Anyway, my girlfriend and I both work from home. Every day at lunch we call each other and go for a walk around our respective neighborhoods. When she called I told her what happened and all that I knew was that he was in the hospital. Didn’t know much more than that. I was obviously upset because I didn’t know how serious it was. After me telling her and asking if that’s all I knew, her response kind of caught me off guard. She didn’t ask if I was okay, or how I was feeling. Her main concern was that nobody from my family texted her to let her know.

We’ve been seeing each other for about a year and a half and, I know she’s struggled quite a bit with trauma from her childhood. My family have been very welcoming of her, and have had a good relationship with her. I reassured her that nobody is angry with her, they just texted me because they’re at the hospital and don’t really have much time.

I know she struggles a lot with abandonment and feeling rejected.

I felt like as much I support her through her struggles, the moment I needed support from her, it’s still all about her feelings. But then I feel selfish for feeling that because I know how upset she was for feeling left out.

After work, she came over to my place and I cooked dinner for us. She was still upset about not being told about my grandfather. So she asked me to text my mom to say to keep us posted. I guess because I was both physically and emotionally exhausted from all of this, I texted “keep me posted” instead of “us”. Now she’s very angry at me because I didn’t include her in the text and she’s angry that it now looks like she doesn’t care about my grandfather.

I know my family knows she cares, but she seems more concerned about the optics of her concern than actually being concerned about my grandfather. I guess I’m just feeling confused about the whole thing. The reason I might be a jerk is because I didn’t include her in the text to keep us posted and it further makes her seem like she doesn’t care about my grandfather. Also, I might be selfish in feeling angry that I’ve been there for her, and can’t count on her for support.

