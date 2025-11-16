November 16, 2025 at 8:21 am

His Lazy College Roommate Refused To Clean Up After Himself, So This Man Left Him A Rotten, Stinky Surprise In His Bedroom To Teach Him A Lesson

It’s a nightmare to live with a slobby roommate.

This man has had enough of his roommate’s untidy behavior, so he put leftovers in the guy’s room and left them there for a week.

Read the full story below for all the stinky details.

Roommate who can’t clean up after himself

In college, I shared an apartment with another guy who couldn’t be bothered to clean up.

He’d (not always, but often enough) leave trash on the floor, takeout on the living room table, that sort of thing.

And when I called him on it, his response would be that if it bothered me that much, why didn’t I just throw it away for him and move on with life?

One fine day, he poured himself a glass of milk and drank probably about a third of it before putting it on the dining room table and leaving it there while he went on a Spring Break trip for a week.

This man devised a plan to teach his slobby roommate a lesson.

I moved it to his bedroom nightstand and closed the door before going on my own week-long trip.

I turned off the A/C. And did I mention this was in Louisiana where even during spring it gets uncomfortably hot?

He returned from his vacation to a humid and hot bedroom that reeked of spoiled milk and nasty bacteria.

Of course he complained, but I just politely told him that I hadn’t tossed it because I thought he’d left it out because he wanted to resume drinking it when he returned.

One whiff of that ought to do the trick.

Other people in the comments have something to say.

Witty comment.

Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 11.57.46 PM His Lazy College Roommate Refused To Clean Up After Himself, So This Man Left Him A Rotten, Stinky Surprise In His Bedroom To Teach Him A Lesson

A perfect ending.

Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 11.58.06 PM His Lazy College Roommate Refused To Clean Up After Himself, So This Man Left Him A Rotten, Stinky Surprise In His Bedroom To Teach Him A Lesson

Here’s a valid observation.

Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 11.58.49 PM His Lazy College Roommate Refused To Clean Up After Himself, So This Man Left Him A Rotten, Stinky Surprise In His Bedroom To Teach Him A Lesson

This one blames the parents.

Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 11.59.17 PM His Lazy College Roommate Refused To Clean Up After Himself, So This Man Left Him A Rotten, Stinky Surprise In His Bedroom To Teach Him A Lesson

And this person wants answers.

Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 11.59.54 PM His Lazy College Roommate Refused To Clean Up After Himself, So This Man Left Him A Rotten, Stinky Surprise In His Bedroom To Teach Him A Lesson

Let the slob gag on his own mess.

