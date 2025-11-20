His Manager Instructed Him To Cut His Hair Short, So This Employee Decided To Comply In The Most Unexpected Way To Prove A Point

Sometimes, people take rules a little too far.

If your boss told you to cut your hair short, would you comply?

This employee works in an industry where employees are required to keep their hair short.

His new manager told him to get a haircut, so he decided to comply in an extreme way.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My manager told me cut my hair, so I became bald The industry I work in requires people to keep short hair. A month ago, my manager changed, and the new manager seems to want to prove that he is doing something. So he asked me to cut my hair short, which even the CEO was okay with as I have been working with the company for a long time.

This man decided to become bald.

I would get regular haircuts, as well. So I became bald. You should have seen the look on my manager’s face. My teammates seem to be keeping a social distance from me for some reason.

Now, he’s being excused in meetings and small talks with the CEO.

The CEO hasn’t talked to me in a month even though we used to talk every second day. I don’t even have to attend daily meetings for some reason too. Lol. I bet he won’t tell anyone to cut their hair again.

He definitely won’t have to get his hair cut again for awhile!

When you follow orders too perfectly, it can expose how silly those orders really are.

