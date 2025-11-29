His Mother Wouldn’t Respect His Or His Family’s Boundaries, So He Cut Off Contact With His Parents

Boundaries are important, people!

And, as you might be aware, it can be hard to set boundaries with family members.

But this guy felt he had no other choice than to go no-contact with his parents because of the way his mom has been behaving.

Read on and get all the details below!

AITA for not sharing information about or allowing my parents to see my kids until my mom apologizes? “My wife (30F) and I (31M) have two children (2F and 5M). Since our daughter was born, we have had a variety of instances where my mom has either not asked for permission on things or has just flat out ignored boundaries. The character limit is too short to share all of them so I will summarize the major ones.

Here we go…

Shared the news about our daughter’s birth with the whole family when I only gave permission to tell grandparents. She said that’s “just how her family operates”. Kissed our daughter on the forehead when she was two weeks old. Our daughter was a premie and it was peak COVID/RSV season and my mom had a cold sore so she didn’t kiss us. She told us it was a butterfly kiss and not a real kiss and “I had kids so I know what I’m doing”. When we found out that we were expecting our second we chose not to share the news with anyone outside of our parents until the third trimester. When I told my mom she couldn’t share until we were ready she got upset.

This lady is off her rocker.

For several months any phone calls with her featured her yelling about how she thinks it’s stupid not to share, how she can’t be excited if she can’t share, how she feels like she’s lying to her family by not sharing, etc. Since I wasn’t saying anything outside of “this is our decision and we will share when we are ready” my mom called my MIL. I confronted her on this and how my wife and I felt like she was trying to go behind our backs for info. She responded with “I don’t ******* care about your feelings”. This was April. Things blew up in June when we went to my parents for my grandfather’s birthday. My wife avoided my mom because she didn’t want to start anything at a family event. When we were getting ready to leave my mom attempted to hug my wife and she declined. Mom then tried hugging our daughter who was being held by my wife. We have a rule about asking to hug before hugging to start teaching our daughter body autonomy. My mom has been told about this rule.

Rules are rules!

My wife pulled our daughter away and was about to remind my mom of the rule when my mom blew up and began shouting that my wife needed to “let things go”. Things devolved from there and ended with me shouting at my mom for her ignoring boundaries in favor of having her way. She told us not to come back and slammed the door behind us.

Now what?

It has now been almost 7 months since this last incident. We have not seen my parents since. They know we have son but have never met him and have not seen any pictures of him or our daughter outside of a family picture we put on FB announcing his birth. We aren’t backing down from this until my mom owns up to her actions. This made it so the rest of family did not see the kids over the holidays due to my mom be at the parties. Family members told me that we needed to let go, that we were weaponizing the kids, and just how terrible we were in general for making my mom an emotional wreck. We are pretty sure that we are correct with our boundaries but I want to get some outside and unbiased opinions.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Sometimes, going no-contact is the best course of action.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.