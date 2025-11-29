His Neighbors Kept Dumping Stuff On The Open Area Next To Where He Lives, So This Man Calmly Returned Everything They Dumped To The Front Of Their House

Some neighbors can be so inconsiderate about their trash.

This man has had enough of his neighbors treating the space adjacent to his house as a dumpsite. So he quietly returned all the items to their curbside.

Read the full story below.

Quietly editing bad behaviour with *kindness* Next to where I live, there’s an open space/bush, surrounded on all sides by houses. People regularly dump rubbish there, and it’s infuriating to me. (Context: I’m Australian, in Australia if you don’t want something, you leave it on the curb in front of your house, and anyone can take it.) So this house near the paddock had some chairs on the curb, which no one took. After a couple of weeks, they were dumped in the paddock. I tried to give the benefit of the doubt, maybe they couldn’t take them to the tip? Maybe they were moving and in a desperate rush?

This man’s neighbors have been dumping their stuff in the paddock.

A couple weeks later, they put another chair and some office stuff on the curb. And sure enough, when no one took them, they dumped them in the paddock. This became a regular occurrence. Garden stuff, furniture, electronics. They were clearly having a big clear out and using the paddock as their personal dumpster. Most annoyingly, 90% of the stuff they dumped, would easily fit in their curbside bin. All of it would fit in their car. After fuming and thinking, I decided I would just considerately return the items.

So he did this.

I walk through this paddock every day, so every time they dumped something, I’d pick it up, and put it back on their curb. This went on for weeks, they’d dump it, I’d return it. They’d dump it again, I’d pick it all up and kindly return their lost items. Finally the dumping stopped, the items I so generously returned to them, were jammed into their bins and it’s been months since they’ve dumped something in the paddock. I don’t know if this is pretty revenge or not, but I cannot tell you the joy it brings me to think of them walking out that first morning, and seeing the items they’d secretly dumped through the night all neatly returned, and their frustration as their junk kept returning to them.

Quiet acts of revenge are the best ones.

Other readers are chiming in.

This person is amused.

This one shares a similar story.

Very clever.

Here’s a hilarious comment.

And another witty remark.

What goes around comes back around, literally.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.