His Parents Asked Him To Move Out Of The House They Promised To Give Him, So Now He’s Planning On Ignoring Their Notice Until They Sue Him

A parent’s love is unconditional and never-ending.

At least, it’s supposed to be. In this case, the opposite is true. After a huge argument, this man’s parents reneged on their promise to give him the house he is currently residing in, and they asked him to move out immediately.

That was a bit harsh. Read below to find out more about this story.

WIBTA if I let my parents sue me instead of caving into their demands? The main issue is that my parents and I, after years of misunderstandings and constant fights between us, decided to revoke my residency in the house they “offered” me to stay in and let me renovate myself, promising that they’d let me keep it as my main residence. The worst part that hits hard on me is not only the housing but the timing of their decision, as it feels retaliatory due to our latest fights. It involved, among others, my partner’s health issue, which sparked a huge fight between us. My partner will probably require medical surgery in the near future, to avoid mortality issues if left untreated. I do not wish to share more. I’m frustrated not only for the betrayal of pouring money and efforts on false promises, but at the betrayal that these people choose to put pressure on a medical emergency to probably “teach me a lesson.”

This man’s parents expected him to be the perfect son.

For clarification, my fights with my parents regard their unrealistic demands towards me, of constantly wishing to overshare my private life with strangers, their need to show me off when convenient to them. Otherwise, I am constantly doing things the wrong way, and I deserve no love or recognition if I do not act as per their standards. Long story short: conditional love with guilt-tripping and gaslighting about matters of family and personal life. I won’t dig deeper than that—it’s a pretty standard backstory.

Money was also an issue in his relationship with them.

The final straw is the fact that, due to economic issues, I asked my parents for a small loan to deal with medical costs and the fact that I had just started a business before we found out about my partner’s medical condition, so money was tight for me. They refused because this regarded my partner’s issues and not the family’s. Partner’s family helped the best they could. My family is not economically strained.

The irony is that a month after, they demanded me to help my sister with hotel expenses for her to attend a half-month seminar near me (expenses were almost identical to my asked loan). My sister is a working adult. That sparked a huge fight, which ended up in insults towards me regarding my refusal to accommodate my sister and her needs (we have a neutral relationship with my sister). I still paid for my sister’s hotel to help some way and diffuse the situation.

They asked him to move out of the house he lives in after an argument.

Regardless, the backlash was that “it’s their house” legally, and I need to vacate the soonest. I asked if they need to utilize the house as rental, I’d prefer to pay up instead of trying to find a new house while trying to navigate the medical crisis of my partner. Their response was no and to vacate the house, as they need to support my sister now. Which made no sense to me, as they changed the story now.

His parent’s don’t even need the house or the money.

For context, they have 2 more rentals for passive income, and besides that, my father is working a high-income job. Which confuses me due to the fact that their story changed to their need to “support my adult sister.” WIBTA if I buy time by ignoring them and letting them sue me if they wish to? They kinda let it be implied that if I test their patience, they might do so. My priorities lie in my partner’s wellbeing and smooth recovery. I do not wish to rush under these conditions. Afterwards, I am moving forward to change my accommodations situation ASAP.

Quite a lot of family issues to unpack here.

What do other users have to say about it? Let’s read some.

An excellent observation.

Some useful advice from this person.

This one has a lot to say.

Stop contacting them, comments this user.

And this one fully supports his decision.

Be a perfect son or face eviction.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.