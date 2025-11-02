His Parents Have Been Giving His Little Sister Melatonin Every Night For Years, But When He Told Them It Was A Bad Idea, They Told Him To Mind His Own Business

When you are an older sibling who is asked to help care for your younger sister, it is natural to want what is best for her.

What would you do if your parents were having her take melatonin supplements every night, but you thought that was a bad and potentially dangerous choice?

That is what happened to the brother in this story, but the parents told him it was their choice and to mind his own business.

AITA for telling my parents that I think my 4 year old sister does not need to take melatonin every night?

I (recently 17 M) have gotten into an argument with my mother and step-father (39 and 44 respectively) regarding their insistence on supplementing my younger sister with sleeping aids (strawberry melatonin gummies).

For context, my younger sister, who is 4, as mentioned in the title, has been taking melatonin supplements for almost the entirety of her life. The exact age, I am uncertain of, but I know she was taking a liquid supplement before she could properly chew.

Furthermore, I have also assisted in taking care of my sister since she was born, enough for her to mistake me for “Daddy” a few times, as my father works as a trucker, and isn’t home often. A few days ago, I spoke to my mother about the melatonin, and suggested that we try putting her to bed without it for a few nights, voicing my concerns about her prolonged usage and the potential effects it could have on her sleeping habits and health.

In response, my mother insisted that my younger sister needs melatonin to rest throughout the entire night. I reiterated that it wouldn’t hurt to try without it for a few nights, adding that it’s been a really long time since we’ve attempted to put her to bed without supplements, and that the age she was at when we did try to ween her off the melatonin is notorious for sleeping restlessly through the night.

At this moment, is when things began to get heated. My step-father happened to walk in during my explanation, and he and my mother began to lecture me about how they’re the parents, and that I’m a child, and that I shouldn’t be trying to parent for them. I was quite upset about this, feeling as though I deserve to have my concerns and words taken seriously, considering the time, effort, and energy I’ve put into making sure my younger sister grows up healthy and happy.

It felt as though I’d been delegated as an extra parent with none of the real authority behind it. I voiced these opinions, albeit weakly, and was told again, that they are the parents, and that they will take care of my sister, and that I was being disrespectful and that I was overstepping.

I didn’t believe I was being disrespectful or that I was overstepping, and I said that I wasn’t. They did not appreciate that, to put it simply. Since then, things have been tense. My parents snap at the slightest suggestion or critique towards anything, not just things regarding my sister, and each have pulled me aside for 2 separate, private discussions reiterating my role in my sisters life (to summarize, I’m basically just a babysitter, and they’re the parents).

I’m feeling conflicted, confused, and honestly exhausted. It is true that I’m not my sisters father, and that I am technically a minor, so I can see how my actions could have been seen as disrespectful, but I do think that my words have genuine merit to them. AITA?

