His Roommate’s Girlfriend Was Using The Microwave, But When He Saw What She Was Heating Up, He Got Super Grossed Out

Living with roommates can certainly be a challenge, especially if you have very different views and habits.

One person’s ‘pretty tidy’ is another person’s mess; one person’s ‘still edible’ is another person’s trash-worthy food.

So when the man in this story saw his roommate’s girlfriend using the microwave for something he considered unhygienic, he felt compelled to speak out.

Read on to find out just how wrong he was.

AITA for asking my room mates gf to wipe the microwave after using a heating pad? I am a 21-year-old man with a roommate, who is also 21 and male. Last Friday, my roommate’s girlfriend (20, female) came over. It was like 11pm when I got home, and I had work and school that day and I was pretty tired. I went to the kitchen to pop some leftovers in the microwave when I get home, and I saw his girlfriend there.

Read on to find out what happened while they were in the kitchen.

We said hi, and she pulled her heating pad out of the microwave. I asked her if she could wipe down the microwave plate, since that was kinda gross. Now admittedly she did look like she wasn’t having a great time before, and when I asked her she looked at me annoyed, and then did it. I thanked her and thought nothing of it.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

I was closing again the next day so I slept in, and when I woke up my room mate was in the living room. He asked why I made his girlfriend do that last night. I asked him what he was talking about, and he told me it was uncool that I asked her to wipe down the plate for something so dumb and trivial, while she was clearly already in pain. I said I was tired too dude, I just got off work, my bad I don’t want germs all over the microwave plate. He asked what germs bro, since the food doesn’t even touch the microwave plate.

And the conversation just kept escalating.

I said what if I’m heating up sauce or something and put that on the plate – and besides it’s just gross, if she does it every time the gross builds up, and that’s how we get a gross microwave. He told me that I was a jerk. We only really make small talk, but he hasn’t even done that since and he is clearly upset – and on the days his girlfriend has come over she makes it pretty clear she’s upset too. I’m starting to reconsider making her do that, and I guess I could have wiped it myself. AITA?

Maybe he really has a thing about cleanliness, but this really does seem like an overreaction.

Sure he wants his microwave to be clean but like he says, if it bothered him he really could have just wiped it himself.

As it is, he came across overbearing and unpleasant.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought he was being completely unreasonable.

While others explained how heating pads actually work.

Meanwhile, this Redditor made clear how ‘un-gross’ a heating pad in a microwave really is.

There is nothing gross about a heating pad.

