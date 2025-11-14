His Son Crashed The Car He Gifted Him, And Now He’s Demanding His Father Buy Him Another One

Driving is easily the most dangerous normalized activity, so much so, that teens feel entitled to it.

What would you do if your teenage son who crashed your prized car demanded another one from you?

One Dad took to Reddit to help him make a decision on this.

Here’s what went down.

AITA For not letting my son 20M Drive my car after he crashed the previous one

My son (20m) has always loved cars, like obsessed since he was a kid.

He got his license when he was 17 and for his 18th bday I gave him my old car, a Ford Focus.

It wasn’t anything fancy, but it ran great and I figured it’d help him get to work/school etc.

A very generous gift for a kid that age.

About a year later he crashed it.

Totally his fault, he admitted he was driving too fast around a bend when it was raining.

No one got hurt thank god, but the car was completely written off.

Insurance didn’t cover everything, so I ended up paying part of the cost because the car was still under my name (dumb mistake, I know).

At least he admitted it.

Fast forward to now, I recently got a new car (a Toyota Corolla) and he keeps asking to drive it.

He’s got a job again and says he “needs wheels” to get to work since the bus schedule is bad, but I just… don’t trust him.

Tough truth, but valid.

I told him I’m not comfortable letting him use it, and he blew up at me saying I’m treating him like a child and that I “don’t believe in second chances.”

My wife thinks I’m being harsh, says he learned his lesson and I should “let him prove himself.”

It sounds a bit more complicated than that.

But I can’t help thinking, what if he crashes again?

Insurance would skyrocket, and I just can’t afford that right now.

He’s been sulking and not talking to me for days, keeps saying stuff like: “You care more about your car than your son.”

Again, a drastic oversimplification.

I get it hurts him, but honestly, I worked hard for this car and I’m not risking it again.

So… AITA for saying no?

This father-son dynamic is a tough one. Let’s see how Redditors weighed in.

Some commenters offered some much-needed perspective.

Others insulted the wife in question.

One person offered advice.

Others a practical solution.

And one commenter even related to the son!

Life is a highway, and this kid needs to learn to navigate it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.