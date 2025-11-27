His Wife Suggested To Split The AirBnB Refund With Other Families, But Hubby Wanted The Whole Amount Because His Room Was The Only One Affected By Bedbugs

Splitting costs among friends can be too complicated.

This man and his wife was sharing an AirBnB with two other families when he found a bedbug infestation in his room.

When they got a refund, he wanted the whole amount while his wife wanted to split it.

Who’s in the wrong here?

Read below for the full story.

AITA for demanding the entire AirBnB refund? For vacations, my wife, son, and I rent a huge AirBnB along with 2 other families. Large properties are more expensive, but you’re splitting it 3 ways, so it’s all good. On this occasion, we rented a place for the weekend and also paid for one additional guy who did some work around the house for us, as a way to say thanks. Well, my wife and I started itching like crazy on night 1, and on the second night, she woke up and found bedbugs feasting on me! We got photos and videos, and even captured a live specimen! As it turns out, my wife and I were the only ones affected. We have dozens of bites each, very severe, and we had to run everything we brought through the hot dryer cycle. Everyone else was unaffected.

This man and his wife were in disagreement as to how to split the refund.

There was disagreement about how to handle the situation, but in the end, AirBnB confirmed there was an infestation and refunded about $750. The group suggested that we should just get that money, but my wife responded, insisting we can split that refund three ways. I’m of the opinion that we were the only ones who had bedbugs in our room, therefore we should get the whole refund. Also worth mentioning: financially, we’re the least well-off among our friends. So I think there’s kind of a psychological “conspicuous generosity” or “overcompensation” reason my wife took this position. She always gives the most lavish gifts and contributes the most to potlucks, etc. That’s fine, but I feel like I personally suffered for that refund! If I press the issue, am I being a jerk?

Being selfish only makes you lose friends.

The people in the comments are sharing their take.

This one shares valuable information.

Another person is chiming in.

A valid point.

This user is calling him out for wanting to profit.

Another user drives the point home.

Bedbugs bite, but selfishness stings worse.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.