Homeowner Can’t Get In His Driveway Because A Rude Driver Is Blocking It With His Car, So The Homeowner Stops His Car In The Middle Of The Street

Imagine living near a school. If a parent or grandparent parked in front of your driveway for a few minutes at school pickup or drop off time would that bother you, or would you not consider it a big deal?

In this story, one homeowner is in that exact situation, and the one thing he doesn’t like about living near a school is the inconsiderate parents and grandparents who block his driveway.

Let’s see what he does about it.

Worked out even nicer than I thought I live 100m from a school. And usually I’m totally fine with that. No problems what so ever. What drives my up the wall is, when school’s out, (grand)parents sometimes park in front of my drive way.

It happened again.

So I come home from work and there is someone parked (still sitting in the car) in front of the driveway. Now I’m tired, had a bad day and kinda done with this BS. So I signal the guy to please move. He gives me the standard “it’s just 5min to pick up the kids” routine.

He created a bigger problem.

So I cut off my engine, blocking the entire street. People start honking until the traffic cop (who regulates the traffic and the start and end of school) comes over. He asks why I’m stopped and I answer. “Oh, it’s no big deal. This guy is just parked in front if my driveway for 5 minutes to pick up his kids.”

That worked out well!

Cop goes over to the other guy and ends up giving him a ticket. I would’ve been happy with him just moving, but this turned out way better.

Don’t block driveways, ever, even for 5 minutes. That’s not cool. You’d think grandparents would know better.

