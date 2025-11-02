Homeowner Was Doing Yard Work When His Neighbor Mistook Him For The Gardener, So He Sent Her To The Head Maid Who Turned Out To Be His Wife

Sometimes people see what they expect instead of what’s right in front of them.

So, what would you do if you were outside doing yard work at your brand-new home and a neighbor walked up, assuming you were the gardener, and asked if the “nanny” was available for hire?

Would you let her know right away that you live there? Or would you let her learn the hard way?

In the following story, one homeowner finds himself in this exact situation and handles it with a little humor.

Here’s what happened.

I’m just the gardener you’ll need to speak to the head maid. So my father is a warehouse worker, a regular grunt, and his fellow employee is also a warehouse worker and a grunt. My father’s friend, whom we will call Ernie, is a hard worker. While working a full-time job, sometimes for 12 hours a day, 5 days a week, he’ll also work as a house painter. He has a small crew and works very hard.

Here’s some background info that’s helpful.

For this story, you need to know three things. 1. Ernie is a hard worker. 2. Ernie’s wife is a hard worker and a nurse. 3. Ernie and his wife are Hispanic and have at least two Hispanic kids. A daughter who’s about 15 at the time, and a son who’s about 10 at the time.

As he worked, a neighbor’s wife stopped by to talk.

Now, after many years of saving and living a frugal lifestyle, Ernie and his wife buy a nice house in a very upper-class section of town. Just having moved in, Ernie starts by slowly doing his lawn work. His neighbors stopped by, the neighbor’s wife (NW) did all the talking. NW: “Excuse me, sir, yes, could you help us out?” Ernie: “Sure, what can I do for you?”

Apparently, she wanted to inquire about the nanny.

NW: “We haven’t seen the neighbors yet. We know you’re the gardener, but we’ve been seeing the nanny come for a few days now. Do you know if she’s available?” Ernie: “The nanny? Could you describe her?” NW: “She’s petite and young, with short hair and Latina.” Ernie smiles: “Oh sure, yeah, I’m just the gardener. Knock on the door, and the HEAD MAID will help you out. I’m sure she knows the nanny’s schedule.”

NW: “Oh, thank you!”

The woman went up and knocked on the door.

Now, the neighbor’s wife knocks on the door. Ernie smiles like a ******** and listens as his wife answers. The neighbor’s wife asks if she’s the head maid and then asks if the nanny (her daughter) is available to hire. And when Ernie’s wife holds back the anger of a thousand suns, she asks who told her all that she says while pointing to “that nice gardener.” Ernie had a good laugh, the neighbors were thoroughly embarrassed, and Ernie’s daughter picked up a weekend shift as a babysitter.

Wow! Awkward, but what a great ending!

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about people who jump to these types of conclusions.

This person can’t imagine this happening.

Apparently, it can even happen to famous athletes.

Here’s a reader who had this very thing happen to him.

For this person, it happened to her stepdad.

It’s a good thing she was nice! Because that was totally rude!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.