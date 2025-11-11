Boss Wanted Her Employees To Use PTO If They Needed To Leave Work A Few Minutes Early, So This Employee Found A Loophole And Enjoyed Their Day

Some bosses are really easy going and don’t mind if their employees leave work a few minutes early or arrive a few minutes late as long as they are getting their work done.

But other bosses care about every single minute.

If you had the second kind of boss, what would you do if you needed to leave work early for an appointment?

In this story, one employee shares what she did to comply with her boss’s work policy, and the boss didn’t like it!

Check out the full story.

Boss griped at the idea of me slipping out of work 5 minutes early to get to an appointment on time. Said I’d need to use a sick or personal day. So I did. For background, my old boss used to be more flexible. As long as we got our tasks done, if something came up and we needed to slip out a few minutes early, they never had much of an issue.

I rarely took advantage of it, but if I had to, I always made sure to make up those few minutes elsewhere.

This is where it gets bad!

This new boss comes along and is such a micromanager and control freak. Now, we are not allowed to be even a minute late or leave a minute early.

We need to actually put in for PTO, either for a half or full day, just to be able to slip out a few minutes early. I had an appointment one say and offered to work through my break time just to leave a few minutes early. Boss balked at the idea.

If you have to take the day off, you might as well enjoy it!

I arranged ahead of time for a whole personal day off. I booked myself a massage and went out to lunch before my appointment.

Boss wasn’t happy with me for taking a personal day , especially since we’re currently short-staffed, but I did follow their policy.

She definitely took advantage of the boss’s new policy!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks being a clock watcher is really pointless.

This user shares how things went down with their boss!

This user thinks some bosses have gone mad!

This user knows government jobs are pretty chill!

It would’ve been better not to change the policy.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.