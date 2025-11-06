Ex-Husband Wanted His Ex-Wife To Take Care Of His Kids, But She Refused To Let The Kids Stay With Her Because They Are Not Her Responsibility

Some exes can get insanely toxic and controlling. In fact, that’s a huge part of why they become exes!

Aitah for not letting my ex stepkids stay at my house? I’m 34f and my ex husband is 40m he has 2 daughters 13f and 10f. For some context I’ve know them for 6 years and their mom is dead. My ex-husband and I are finishing up our divorce process so, we have our own custody arrangements.

With our custody arrangement, we do every other week, but since our daughter is only 3 we let her go by whoever she asks for usually, as she’s confused and doesn’t really understand. Last Friday he dropped my daughter off at my house and said he wanted to ask me a question. He told me that his daughters wanted to go to my house like my daughter does. I told him no and that if they need something they can call or text and if it’s really important schedule a meeting but other than that no.

He asked why and I told him that as they have said I’m not their mom, I have a schedule that revolves around my daughter and not his kids, and that I’m not taking care of 3 kids alone every other week. I’m assuming he told his family and his daughter’s family and they have been calling and texted me and told me I was cruel and that just because me and their dad didn’t work out doesn’t mean I can’t take care of them or be around them and stuff. I told them that I offered to do a day out a month with them and they could have from 9am to maybe 6pm on weekend, and they hung up on me because I wouldn’t let them stay the night.

My daughter ended up coming back to me on Wednesday as she was sick and kept crying for me so I went to go pick her up. His daughters were there with their bags packed and begged to go with me until Sunday. I told them no as I wasn’t going to take them school and make all those stops in the morning. They got upset and started crying asking why I was being so mean to them and that their families were right about me and stuff.

I told them that they have told me many times I’m not their mother and a whole bunch of other mean and hurtful things, so I’m not about to make my life harder to make them happy. My mom thinks I’m right, and says that even if I did keep them she wouldn’t watch them as they have been disrespectful to her multiple times. So aitah?

