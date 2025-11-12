Hotel Guest Was Interrupted By A Rude Stranger’s Loud Call, So He Fought Back With Heavy Metal Revenge

Everyone’s encountered that one person who thinks the whole world needs to hear their phone call.

When one hotel guest tried to ignore the excessive noise from a stranger’s phone, he decided to fight fire with heavy metal.

And it actually worked.

Read on for the full story!

Dude decided to have a full volume speaker convo in the shared space. Let’s give him a taste of his own medicine. I was sitting all quiet and charging my phone at this hotel lobby. An old dude decides to come to the next bench and have a convo on speaker at max volume. I first moved to a table far away. Still heard him. That is how loud he was.

So this guest decided politeness wasn’t an option.

I decided that **** it. I was sitting there, and I’m done with people blasting their phones. I played K***switch Engage on half volume. (Didn’t want to bother the staff, but they definitely looked at me.)

Finally, the rude stranger was starting to get the hint.

It was high enough to disturb his call. I think he turned to say something I could not hear, and I just kept staring at my phone. He turned down the call, and then I also turned off the music.

It wasn’t their proudest moment, but hey, it was effective.

Do I like to bring myself to their level? No. I usually shush people, but this one didn’t get it. And yes, him ending the call and turning his phone volume down seems like he got the message.

This stranger finally learned just how annoying unwanted noise can be.

What did Reddit think?

Some people are way too oblivious for their own good.

Do people really not care if strangers learn every intimate detail about their lives?

Being blunt is really the only way to get through to these people.

Apparently there’s no place that’s sacred.

It wasn’t the most mature response, but it was the most satisfying.

