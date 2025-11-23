HR Told Him Not To Clock Out On Breaks Because The System Automatically Deducted 30-Minute Breaks, So This Employee Took Longer Breaks While Still On The Clock

Taking breaks while still getting paid is a dream scenario.

This employee was told by HR not to clock out for breaks, as the system does it automatically, so he found a way to take advantage of the system flaw.

Read the full story below for more details.

Don’t clock out on breaks? Why yes I will gladly comply! My former small company was bought by a much bigger one. When this happened, our time management system changed to a new one. Nothing extraordinary here. The new system, however, had a major flaw: it subtracted half an hour of mandatory break every day from your hours, but you could not manually clock out for longer breaks, or the system would break. I, however, was taking longer breaks on some days. This was common before, and I (and my colleagues) had the approval of my supervisor for it. So, with the new system, I could not clock out for my breaks properly – it had to be manually adjusted each day.

HR told this employee not to clock out for breaks.

I talked to my supervisor about it, and he told me to go to HR and let them sort the system out. I went to HR, explained that I had approval to take longer breaks, and asked how to use the system correctly. I got this exact reply in writing: “don’t clock out on your breaks, the system works automatic.” It was clear from the phone call earlier that what they wanted to say was: don’t take breaks longer than 30 minutes. But that was not what was written. I answered and thanked them for the clarification. Cue malicious compliance.

So he did exactly what he was told and got paid for longer breaks.

I did exactly as I was told: I took long breaks every single day but the system only ever counted them as 30 minutes. On some days, I took like 2 or more hours of break, went into the city from the office to get some ice cream or do some shopping and did never use more than 30 minutes of time for it. My “overtime” hours were going so high that I was ordered to take multiple days a month off to compensate. This went on for about 2 and a half years, until we were sold again, and the new system sadly did not have the same flaw.

They gave him the green light, and he complied.

