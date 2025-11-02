Hubby Booked A Trip To Yellowstone Without His Wife, But She Said Married People Shouldn’t Travel Alone

Some people think marriage means doing everything together, but others see it as sharing life while still having their own paths.

So when one man said he wanted to visit Yellowstone alone without his wife, she took it as a betrayal instead of a healthy break from one another.

AITAH for wanting to solo travel without my wife? I’ve (31M) always wanted to go to Yellowstone National Park and want to travel there for around a week or so this summer.

My wife (29F), however, doesn’t want to travel there because it doesn’t really interest her. I figured I’d just go solo, but my wife says that since I’m married, I shouldn’t be traveling alone without her.

This doesn’t make any sense to me, and we don’t have any kids or anything, so it’s not like she’d be more stressed with me being gone.

I also pointed out she’s traveled with friends before without me, but she says that that’s fine because she wasn’t alone, and that it’s weird to just travel alone. AITAH?

Every relationship needs a balance of time together and time apart, but it doesn’t seem like his wife understands this.

What did Reddit think?

The sooner you let go of the fear of doing things alone, the better life gets!

Other married couples are embracing doing things apart.

Perhaps they can take separate trips but at the same time!

He’s married, not buried!

This man just wanted some peace and fresh mountain air, not a fight.

Marriage shouldn’t mean fully giving up your independence.

