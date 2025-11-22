Husband Co-Owns A House With His Ex, But His Wife Wants Him To Sell The House Even Though He Wants To Keep Renting It Out

Nothing tests a new relationship quite like unfinished business from an old one.

So, what would you do if your new spouse wanted you to sell a house you still co-own with your ex, the same house you’d agreed to keep as an investment and eventually pass down to your child?

Would you sell it to make your new wife happy? Or would you stick to your original plan and deal with the fallout?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this predicament and does not want to sell the house.

AITAH for refusing to sell the house my wife wants me to sell? When my ex and I divorced, I moved out and she lived in our house until she found her own place. I bought the house three years before we got married, and her name was added to the deed when we were married. At the time of our divorce, I was nine years into the fifteen-year mortgage. When she found her own place, we decided to keep the house in both of our names and rent it out because neither of us wanted to sell it.

For the past six years, we have rented out the house and basically broken even. She manages the property more than I do, so she kept the meager profits. Now that the house is paid off, we are going to start turning a profit. We agreed to a 60/40 split of the profits, with her keeping sixty percent because she deals with the tenants. My wife, whom I married last year, really, really wants me to sell this house.

At first, she wasn’t that insistent, but lately she has become so. She said there’s no reason for me to co-own a house with my ex-wife. She also says that now that it is paid off, we could do a cash sale and make a lot of money. Neither my ex nor I want to sell, and it’s our house, so I don’t really see the point of these conversations. Even if I agreed with her, my ex wouldn’t agree, and it would be an unnecessary fight. I’d have to get a lawyer. I’m exhausted just thinking about it.

Last night, my wife asked me if I intended to co-own this house with my ex forever. I told her, truthfully, that we had many times discussed eventually giving it to our son once he reaches the appropriate life stage.

She was upset by this answer. She asked if I intended to give a house to my stepkids or any future kids we might have.

The house isn’t fully mine. No penny has ever gone from our shared household into that house. It’s more my ex’s than mine at this point, really (not legally, legally it’s 50/50, but she spends more time on it). Also, this isn’t a nice house, not like the one my wife and I bought after our wedding. The house I co-own with my ex is a small two-bedroom house. It’s not like he’s going to get a mansion. However, she is very upset. She said the house is a source of strife in our relationship, and she wants it gone. I told her I loved her, but the answer was no. As a result, she’s been cold to me all morning. AITA?

