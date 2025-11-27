Husband Loves His Wife’s Plus-Size Body And Supports Her Preferences And Goals, But She Continues To Blame Him For The Weight She Gained During Pregnancy

Relationships thrive when both partners support each other’s well-being.

This man genuinely loved his wife’s plus-sized body.

But because she hates her weight, he supports her in losing it.

However, his wife continues to blame him for having a plus-size body.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for telling my wife to please stop blaming me for her weight gain during pregnancy? I (31M) like my wife’s (32F) current body the way it is. She’s plus-sized, and I like that she’s plus-sized. She knew I like it when a woman is heavier before she got pregnant and gained the weight. She hates the weight, and I support her goal to lose the weight.

This man decided to help his wife lose weight

I stopped buying her triggering foods. I help her exercise. I meal prep for her. She would lose a little weight then regain it, over and over again. When she gets really frustrated with her body, she blames me. She said she’s plus-sized because I like plus-sized women. But not even she makes the argument that she purposely gained the weight to please me.

His wife blames him for giving in to her cravings when she was pregnant.

She gained the weight during pregnancy. A husband gets the food his pregnant wife wants. She talks about the fact that I had got her the foods she wanted when she was pregnant as a dirty thing. As if she is accusing me of fattening her up.

He told her to stop blaming him because he loves her body no matter what.

Yes, I think her plus-sized body is smoking hot. But I want her to have the body she wants. I eventually got tired of her accusations and I told her to please stop blaming me for her weight gain during pregnancy. I told her I love her. I think her plus-sized body is super hot. But I want her to have the body she wants. She accused me of calling her fat. Am I the jerk?

True love means supporting someone’s choices, especially when it comes to their body.

