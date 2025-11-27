Husband Wants Wife To Take The Baby To Another Room When She Feeds Him At Night, But She Thinks That’s An Unreasonable Request

Imagine being married with a newborn baby and all sleeping in the same bedroom. If you got up in the middle of the night to feed the baby, would you stay in the same room, or would you go to another room?

AITA for unintentionally waking up my husband while feeding baby? My husband and I just had our first baby, She’s 2 months old and we are “in the trenches” as you can imagine. Recently we’ve had a lot of fights over night-time feedings. At night our baby sleeps in a bed-side crib and wakes up every 3-4 hours to take a bottle then goes straight back to sleep. He takes the first half of the night, I take the second half.

I find it most efficient to feed her by her crib. On several occasions, I’d wake up to feed the baby, it would be quiet except for sounds from her drinking from the bottle, but my husband would get woken up and finds it difficult to go back to sleep, saying he finds the baby’s lip-smacking sounds disturbing. He asks that I go feed the baby in a different room. I refused.

I believe moving to a different room creates more work and discomfort for me, also risks baby crying and not going back to sleep easily. My husband not liking a certain sound is not my fault, and I don’t believe he has the right to ask others to work around something that I see as a personal preference. Further, I felt quite offended that he’s complaining about disturbed sleep when I get up several times a night to not only feed the baby but also pump breastmilk, wash/disinfect bottles, etc.

My husband thinks his “condition”, i.e. sensitivity to lip sounds is not something he could change. He has tried to wear earplugs but they sometimes fall out in the middle of the night. He feels it’s a small request and feels hurt that I refused to accommodate and called his condition “stupid” and “ridiculous”.

