Husband Works Long Hours With Little Sleep For Several Weeks, So When He Finally Gets A Chance To Rest, His Pregnant Wife Is Not Willing To Wake Him Up

Imagine having an emergency at work that required you to work past the point of exhaustion day after day for several weeks.

When you were finally able to sleep, would you want to sleep until you woke up on your own, or would you be okay with being woken up at a reasonable time?

In this story, one pregnant wife refuses to wake up her husband. He was working almost non-stop for several weeks, and she knows he needs his rest.

The problem is that her parents disagree.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for refusing to wake up my husband when my parents visited and kicking them out when they insisted. Husband and i have been married for 5 years now and we are both 29 years old. The last 3 weeks due to a complete screw up in a department in the company my husband works for it has been all hand on deck for my husband and his team to resolve the issues My husband has been working 18 hour a day and even some days not even coming home working throughout the entire night and into the next day. I don’t know much about the issues exacly but what i do know is that if they do not resolve the issues it will be a 50 million dollar loss for the company. The issues are not the result of my husband or anyone in his team but they are the ones that has to fix the issues.

Her husband is seriously exhausted.

I can see the exhaustion in my husbands face when he comes in as 2-3 in the morning when I’m awake and leaves at 7 again. I don’t know how he is doing it, and just keeps going but i try my best to keep as much as possible of his plate at home untill he could get the issues resolved. Before this he has been nothing but supportive and helpful around the house. When he comes home he eats, showers and goes straight to bed. I have found him some nights literally sleeping at the table while he was busy eating when i went down to check on him because he wasn’t in bed yet and i got woken up or him passed out on the foot of the bed with the shower running and him still in his work clothes.

Finally, some good news!

2 night back he got home at around midnight which is late but was to early from when he normally get back and i thought something bad happened because he looked like a ghost but through his exhaustion he gave me this massive smile and said, they did it and everything is done. He told me the boss gave them each a couple days off and he only needs to be back in the office next week Tuesday. He ate dinner, took a shower and got into bed.

Her parents must not understand how hard her husband has been working.

I got up the next morning around 9 and made breakfast, i thought about waking up my husband but didn’t and let him sleep. Around 12 my parents visited me, i normally work from home and they do visit from time to time seeing as I’m 6 months pregnant as well. I greeted them and we sat down and had coffe. Around 30 minutes into their visit they asked where my husband was because they saw his truck in the driveway. I told them he was still sleeping, my mother gave me a look and said it’s unacceptable for my husband to still be sleeping past 12:00 especially with a pregnant wife and i should wake him up.

She refused to back down.

I told them no and to leave it and then explained the full situations of what happened the last 3 weeks to them. They didn’t budge and insisted i wake my husband up, apparently it’s not right for him to sleep in with a pregnant wife. It went as far as my mother standing up and saying if i wouldn’t do it then she will go and wake him up. I stood up and blocked my mother from going up the stairs and told my parents if they find it so wrong for my husband to get proper sleep after 3 weeks of barely any sleep they should leave our house because i will not and i refuse to let them wake him up as well. I told them, i will let my husband sleep untill he wakes up himself, i will not disturb him and i will not allow anyone els to disturb him.

She made a decision, and they made a choice.

They asked if i am kicking them out. And i said yes, if they can’t respect my request to leave my husband alone and let him sleep they are no longer welcome. Their whole visited lasted around an hour.

But it wasn’t over.

Around 3pm i got bombarded with text from other family members berating me for kicking my parents out of our house even my sister and brother berating me for doing it. Telling me im a jerk for kicking them out for just trying to help. Even after explained the situation some family members are still on my parents side saying i overreacted by kicking them out, because they were only looking out for my safety seeing as I’m pregnant.

Her parents needed to mind their own business. They were incredibly rude to insist on waking up her husband if she didn’t.

I’m glad she kicked them out. Her husband needs his rest!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her parents weren’t doing anything helpful at all.

Another person reassures her that she did the right thing.

Her parents were clearly wrong.

Everybody is on her side.

Her parents may have meant well, but they were very wrong.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.